Paducah, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022

Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Kristen Walters

Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month

A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
DONGOLA, IL
KFVS12

Poshard foundation annual toy giveaway

If you are someone who gets the flu, there's a chance you might not be able to find the medicine for it. An investigation is ongoing in Carbondale following an officer involved shooting. Rent One Park announces finalists for baseball team name. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rent One Park...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Rent One Park announces finalists for baseball team name

If you are someone who gets the flu, there's a chance you might not be able to find the medicine for it. An investigation is ongoing in Carbondale following an officer involved shooting. Poshard foundation annual toy giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of Southern Illinois children will be...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Spicing up gift-wrapping techniques

Robert Palleja shares some of the sauces his store Sauce Werks sells in Cape Girardeau. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. MoDOT is holding a public meeting on Tues., Dec. 6 about a new roundabout at the intersection of Rte. 25 & Rte. K in Gordonville.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Murphysboro woman killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019

Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is underway tonight in Downtown Cape. The Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since 2002. A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and...
CARBONDALE, IL

