One of America’s “Hippie Hideout” towns is a here in Illinois
No, it's not Chicago. A small town in Illinois is being called one of the places where you can be free to be a hippie if that's the lifestyle you want to live. So which town is it, and what makes it a "hippie hideout'?. The website earnspendlive.com released a...
KFVS12
Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns tonight to downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual toy drive returns to downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 9. The 20th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash starts at 6 p.m. on Friday. Nineteen bands will perform at a dozen downtown venues taking part in the event. There will also be food...
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022
Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
KFVS12
Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive
FOX2now.com
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
KFVS12
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home. Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group. The 2022 Parade of Lights’...
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
KFVS12
First ever Very Merry Holiday Market kicks off this weekend in Marion
MARION, IL. (KFVS) - The Holiday Season is quickly approaching, and one city is working to bring the Holiday spirit to their community. Marion, Ill., is having their first ever Very Merry Holiday Market. It will be 2 blocks north of the clock on the corner of Market Street and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Agricultural manufacturing company investing $12.5 million to build new factory in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An Iowa-based company that manufactures tilling blades and other agricultural and construction tools is investing $12.5 million to open a new facility in Graves County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The plant is expected to create 80 jobs. The governor's office says Osmundson Mfg....
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month
A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
KFVS12
Poshard foundation annual toy giveaway
KFVS12
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
KFVS12
Rent One Park announces finalists for baseball team name
KFVS12
Spicing up gift-wrapping techniques
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
KFVS12
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019
KFVS12
Christmas gifts giving to kids affected by Marshall County tornado last year
HARDIN, Ky. (KFVS) - After a deadly tornado impacted multiple counties in Western Kentucky last year, those in Marshall County are remembering the families affected. To assist those still recovering, Christmas gives will given to children affected by the twister. Hosted on Saturday, December 10, there will be an event...
