Read full article on original website
Related
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime
CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.
americanmilitarynews.com
JFK assassinated 59 years ago – here are the shocking news videos and pics from that day
On November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was riding in his open-top motorcade in Dealey Plaza, in Dallas, Texas when he was assassinated. Former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was believed, by the prevailing accounts, to have been responsible for firing the shots from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository Building, which struck Kennedy in the neck and head as his motorcade passed through the plaza at 12:30 p.m. that day. According to History.com, Oswald is believed to have fired three shots, with two hitting and fatally wounding Kennedy and another shot hitting and wounding then-Texas Governor John Connally. Oswald was arrested in connection with the assassination but was shot and killed two days later.
Ex-MSNBC Host Sues Network After Abrupt Firing
An ex-host at MSNBC is lawyering up and ready to battle it out in the courts after she was abruptly fired from the network earlier this month, according to reports. New details have emerged about Tiffany Cross, who formerly hosted The Cross Connection between 2020-2022 and was let go after “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” according to Variety.
SFGate
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
Idaho authorities continue to investigate whether one of the slain university students had a stalker, police say
Police outlined a situation in which a man appeared to be following Kaylee Goncalves outside of a local business.
Courtney Clenney: former social media star denied bond while awaiting trial for boyfriend’s murder
The social media star accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been denied bond and will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CBS reports. In a hearing on Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied the defense’s request for Clenney to be released, while the prosecution argued that the alleged millions she made as a content creator on OnlyFans made her a flight risk, CBS says.
Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap, is in US custody [UPDATED]
After 294 days in Russian custody, US officials have secured the release of Brittney Griner in a 1-for-1 prisoner swap. Held by Russian authorities since Feb. 17, 2022, WNBA star Brittney Griner is finally on her way home. This morning, Steve Portnoy of CBS broke the news that an agreement had been reached with Russia and that Griner was currently in US custody.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg May Double Dip With Crime Shows On CBS
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg has lined up some new projects at CBS.
iheart.com
Big Changes Reportedly Coming To "DWTS"
Some folks may be shuffling off of “Dancing With The Stars.” The need to bring in new viewers is reportedly going to shake things up for the reality show, including removing some familiar faces. A source with the production has revealed the show is looking for “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”
Idaho police are set to return slain university students' belongings to their families starting today
Police on Wednesday will begin returning to their families some personal belongings of the four University of Idaho students found slain last month, the Moscow department said.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0