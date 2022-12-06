ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
JFK assassinated 59 years ago – here are the shocking news videos and pics from that day

On November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was riding in his open-top motorcade in Dealey Plaza, in Dallas, Texas when he was assassinated. Former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was believed, by the prevailing accounts, to have been responsible for firing the shots from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository Building, which struck Kennedy in the neck and head as his motorcade passed through the plaza at 12:30 p.m. that day. According to History.com, Oswald is believed to have fired three shots, with two hitting and fatally wounding Kennedy and another shot hitting and wounding then-Texas Governor John Connally. Oswald was arrested in connection with the assassination but was shot and killed two days later.
DALLAS, TX
Ex-MSNBC Host Sues Network After Abrupt Firing

An ex-host at MSNBC is lawyering up and ready to battle it out in the courts after she was abruptly fired from the network earlier this month, according to reports. New details have emerged about Tiffany Cross, who formerly hosted The Cross Connection between 2020-2022 and was let go after “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” according to Variety.
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
Courtney Clenney: former social media star denied bond while awaiting trial for boyfriend’s murder

The social media star accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been denied bond and will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CBS reports. In a hearing on Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied the defense’s request for Clenney to be released, while the prosecution argued that the alleged millions she made as a content creator on OnlyFans made her a flight risk, CBS says.
Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap, is in US custody [UPDATED]

After 294 days in Russian custody, US officials have secured the release of Brittney Griner in a 1-for-1 prisoner swap. Held by Russian authorities since Feb. 17, 2022, WNBA star Brittney Griner is finally on her way home. This morning, Steve Portnoy of CBS broke the news that an agreement had been reached with Russia and that Griner was currently in US custody.
Big Changes Reportedly Coming To "DWTS"

Some folks may be shuffling off of “Dancing With The Stars.” The need to bring in new viewers is reportedly going to shake things up for the reality show, including removing some familiar faces. A source with the production has revealed the show is looking for “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”
