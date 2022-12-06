A Pike man faces charges after allowing his dog to attack a sheriff. The incident occurred after a deputy arrived to investigate a domestic incident there. 56-year-old David Sherman allowed an aggressive dog out of the residence. He then allegedly refused to comply with orders to get the dog back inside. The dog then attached the deputy, who was treated at Wyoming County Community Hospital and released. The dog was identified as a pit bull/mastiff mix and was removed from the premises by Animal Control because it had previously bitten another person. Sherman is to appear in Town Court on December 13th.

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO