Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Buffalo’s 2022 Tom & Jerry line-up

For the last seven years, people searching for the elusive and hyper-seasonal Tom & Jerry have been landing on a story we published back in 2015. Since then, the collective’s love for the boozy holiday elixir has only grown. Once, only a few local taverns specialized in the fussy-to-make holiday treat. Today, the number of Western New York locations offering the Tom & Jerry has expanded. Post-pandemic, we thought we’d make a few calls and send a bunch of DMs and emails to round up a reliable Tom & Jerry hit list for pros and first-timers.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion

A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A Pike man faces charges after allowing his dog to attack a sheriff. The incident occurred after a deputy arrived to investigate a domestic incident there. 56-year-old David Sherman allowed an aggressive dog out of the residence. He then allegedly refused to comply with orders to get the dog back inside. The dog then attached the deputy, who was treated at Wyoming County Community Hospital and released. The dog was identified as a pit bull/mastiff mix and was removed from the premises by Animal Control because it had previously bitten another person. Sherman is to appear in Town Court on December 13th.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

JCPenney opens new beauty store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — National retailer JCPenney is launching a shop-within-a-shop beauty store in hundreds of its locations across the country – including the Walden Galleria. JCPenney Beauty, which opened Dec. 9, is a “hyper-inclusive” beauty department, featuring products for customers regardless of age, race, gender, skin tone, budget...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Out 2 Eat: Elm Street Bakery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you're on the hunt for fresh bread and pastries, wood-fired pizzas, a chef-prepared meal with family and friends, or a cozy cocktail in the speakeasy, Elm Street Bakery is a one-stop holiday shop. "It's definitely a destination, you feel like you're in a little storybook,"...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Twin City Ambulance to end to service in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Back in 2014, the City of Lockport dissolved its ambulance unit and also laid off 12 firefighters. At the time the common counsel did so for financial reasons. Since 2014, Twin City Ambulance has provided service for the City of Lockport, but it was always a...
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York

It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

