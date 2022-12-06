ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Beloved Flagstaff couple remembered as pioneers in forestry, photography and community

The greater Flagstaff community is mourning the unexpected and untimely loss of two prominent residents. Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen were lost at sea Thanksgiving Day when strong winds blew their kayaks away from the beach in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, where they were spending the holiday. They had a young family and both had thriving careers. Yeon-Su made history as the first woman and first person of color to permanently head the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University. Corey contributed to the region’s vibrant photography scene, creating an artistic workspace and thinktank for both professional and amateur photographers. Their sudden loss has created a far-reaching ripple effect of grief.
Winter Storm Coming, Will Prescott Valley See Snow?

A winter storm is approaching northern Arizona Sunday, December 11th with strong, gusty winds bringing chances of winter weather to Prescott Valley and surrounding areas. According to US National Weather Service Flagstaff, snow chances will move west to east across the region from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. This system could produce significant snowfall for elevations above 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet. Additional adverse impacts from strong, gusty winds Sunday and very cold temperatures throughout much of next week are likely.
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era

Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination

In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
