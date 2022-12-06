In the holiday spirit? Savannah Ballet Theatre whisks you away with 'The Nutcracker'

Grab your ballet shoes, poinsettias and tutus because the Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is back with one of the city's favorite holiday traditions on Saturday at the Lucas Theater.

For their 20th season, Savannah's sole professional dance company returns with their performance of The Nutcracker for all of Savannah to enjoy. Guests can experience the Theatre's new take on the Nutcracker story, which is based in Savannah.

"Our Nutcracker is a little different than the traditional Nutcracker because we've set the storyline in Savannah," SBT Artistic Program Coordinator Rebecca Dugal says about the production.

Last year's show:Magic of 'The Nutcracker' ballet coming to Savannah holiday audience

Recent ballets:Savannah Ballet Theatre takes you into Victorian era London with 'Jack the Ripper'

Also:The Savannah Cultural Arts Center's Spotlight grant could open the door for local nonprofits

"Clara and her family actually live in the city of Savannah... You'll get to see a lot of pieces of our city within the actual Nutcracker."

The show will also feature some special cameos from Savannah celebrities, which will also give a new spin on SBT's beloved show.

Dugal also mentions that the show is set in the 1940s, which will flaunt new costumes to the audience as well as new feel of the traditional Nutcracker that everyone knows and loves.

"It's just a fun, fast-moving ballet," she says. "That's what I love about Nutcracker... it keeps the audience engaged the whole time. You will not be bored!"

What's next for Savannah Ballet Theatre? They plan to put on a production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" for their spring production, which is based on the C.S. Lewis beloved Narnia tale.

"We like to do storybook ballets," Dugal says. "We like to take some that have not been adapted into ballet and put it together ourselves so they're original."