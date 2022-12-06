It took 75 days after my lease ended to get the deposit. That's not the worst of it. | Opinion

A small painting of downtown Nashville, shining under a low moon, sits on my desk. I can close my eyes and hear the sound of steel strings tuning at Douglas Corner Cafe, and the laughter of children at Looby pool or the Northwest Nashville YMCA, running and splashing energetically. For more than five years I’ve gotten to make a home away from my home of origin, largely because of the warmth and sweetness of this place.

This is a follow-up piece that I didn’t want to write. And as I begin writing it, after seven phone calls from me, three phone calls from a friend who is a lawyer, and several emails, the landlord of the apartment I moved out of on July 31, 2022 has still not returned my security deposit.

65 days later.

In the two years that I lived at The Clair, I navigated only minor issues and cranky emails from the landlord about tenants' water use. I suppose that in her mind $1,300 a month for rent does not include showering and doing laundry regularly? The Clair is a hundred-year-old building in the Belmont-Hillsboro area of town. I didn’t want to move from the unit that I wrote about in my previous piece , but I had to.

With the near-absence of affordable housing in Nashville and across the nation, I felt grateful to find a place to live at the height of the pandemic, just after a devastating tornado. I moved into The Clair after discovering that a dear friend and her spouse lived upstairs in the building. And in two years of living there, I saw only a handful of roaches, which felt like a dream come true!

My friends upstairs were scheduled to move out one week after me on August 5, 2022. They received a text message on July 23rd, inadvertently revealing that the new tenants would be moving in on August 1st. Assuming this was a mistake, my friends called the landlord to ask about the misunderstanding. The landlord confirmed that she had in fact rented the apartment to my friends and the new tenants for the first week of August. The landlord offered no explanation, and no remedy.

I was a model tenant

On July 31, 2022 my friends helped me move my entire apartment onto a Uhaul truck, and one hour later we moved their entire apartment into my empty apartment. We did not come up with this plan; moving two apartments in one day was not what we wanted to do.

The building manager asked us to do this so that the new tenants could move into my friends’ apartment the following morning. We cleaned both units thoroughly: cleaned baseboards, replaced drip pans, dusted blinds, the works. Our former landlord did not do a walk-through of either unit, neither did the building manager. We sent videos of both units to the landlord and building manager, as we were instructed to do.

Within 30 days, my friends from upstairs received their security deposit back with $360 taken out. Since we know for a fact that their apartment wasn’t professionally cleaned (and we also know that $360 was not given to us, the people who actually cleaned it) we were confused as to why this money was taken out of their deposit. I did begin to wonder why my landlord returned the security deposit of white tenants that moved out a week after me, a Black woman.

During the time that she did not return my security deposit; during the time that she ignored my calls and emails, I filed a claim with the Tennessee Human Rights Commission for discriminatory housing practices. I received an email response from the landlord only after I emailed her sharing that I filed the claim. That was 60 days after I moved out. During this time, I learned that the landlord spent thousands of dollars purchasing trees for The Clair and her other rental property. What she did not do was honor the contract that she created, which is the lease we both signed.

When I finally received my security deposit back—75 days later—the landlord had taken out $275. She never offered an explanation as to why she returned the deposit of white tenants who moved out after me before she returned mine. I know that racial bias is pervasive and normative to the extent that it likely seemed inconsequential to her. I likely seem inconsequential to her.

I have been a renter for my entire life, and that is not hyperbole. I took great care of the apartment at The Clair , and deserved my full security deposit back within 30 days. My friends deserved their full deposit back too.

My experience is sadly one of many

The rent that tenants pay contributes to the income of mostly white landowners in this city. I continue to wonder: what is the place for “income properties” in a city without affordable housing? And what are the racialized implications of mostly white landlords accruing capital in this way? With the lack of true renters protections and the absence of rent control, Nashville renters remain dangerously vulnerable.

There is a national housing emergency that burdens most people to pay the majority of their income for shelter. This system allows for people who are unemployed, underemployed, and working-poor to be unhoused or to live in suboptimal conditions. And sometimes, to be criminalized for it. This is a system constructed for the advancement of few at the expense of many. I desperately hope that renters can unite, and though I remain uncertain as to precisely how this might look, I know we need (and deserve) equitable housing practices that do not further our disenfranchisement.

Did I mention that my former landlord went to Ireland and Croatia this past summer? I bet she didn’t even need to spend the $600 she stole from me and my friends.

Courtney Ariel Bowden is a graduate student at Vanderbilt Divinity School.

