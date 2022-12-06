ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

It took 75 days after my lease ended to get the deposit. That's not the worst of it. | Opinion

By Courtney Ariel Bowden
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

A small painting of downtown Nashville, shining under a low moon, sits on my desk. I can close my eyes and hear the sound of steel strings tuning at Douglas Corner Cafe, and the laughter of children at Looby pool or the Northwest Nashville YMCA, running and splashing energetically. For more than five years I’ve gotten to make a home away from my home of origin, largely because of the warmth and sweetness of this place.

This is a follow-up piece that I didn’t want to write. And as I begin writing it, after seven phone calls from me, three phone calls from a friend who is a lawyer, and several emails, the landlord of the apartment I moved out of on July 31, 2022 has still not returned my security deposit.

65 days later.

In the two years that I lived at The Clair, I navigated only minor issues and cranky emails from the landlord about tenants' water use. I suppose that in her mind $1,300 a month for rent does not include showering and doing laundry regularly? The Clair is a hundred-year-old building in the Belmont-Hillsboro area of town. I didn’t want to move from the unit that I wrote about in my previous piece , but I had to.

With the near-absence of affordable housing in Nashville and across the nation, I felt grateful to find a place to live at the height of the pandemic, just after a devastating tornado. I moved into The Clair after discovering that a dear friend and her spouse lived upstairs in the building. And in two years of living there, I saw only a handful of roaches, which felt like a dream come true!

My friends upstairs were scheduled to move out one week after me on August 5, 2022. They received a text message on July 23rd, inadvertently revealing that the new tenants would be moving in on August 1st. Assuming this was a mistake, my friends called the landlord to ask about the misunderstanding. The landlord confirmed that she had in fact rented the apartment to my friends and the new tenants for the first week of August. The landlord offered no explanation, and no remedy.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

I was a model tenant

On July 31, 2022 my friends helped me move my entire apartment onto a Uhaul truck, and one hour later we moved their entire apartment into my empty apartment. We did not come up with this plan; moving two apartments in one day was not what we wanted to do.

The building manager asked us to do this so that the new tenants could move into my friends’ apartment the following morning. We cleaned both units thoroughly: cleaned baseboards, replaced drip pans, dusted blinds, the works. Our former landlord did not do a walk-through of either unit, neither did the building manager. We sent videos of both units to the landlord and building manager, as we were instructed to do.

Within 30 days, my friends from upstairs received their security deposit back with $360 taken out. Since we know for a fact that their apartment wasn’t professionally cleaned (and we also know that $360 was not given to us, the people who actually cleaned it) we were confused as to why this money was taken out of their deposit. I did begin to wonder why my landlord returned the security deposit of white tenants that moved out a week after me, a Black woman.

During the time that she did not return my security deposit; during the time that she ignored my calls and emails, I filed a claim with the Tennessee Human Rights Commission for discriminatory housing practices. I received an email response from the landlord only after I emailed her sharing that I filed the claim. That was 60 days after I moved out. During this time, I learned that the landlord spent thousands of dollars purchasing trees for The Clair and her other rental property. What she did not do was honor the contract that she created, which is the lease we both signed.

When I finally received my security deposit back—75 days later—the landlord had taken out $275. She never offered an explanation as to why she returned the deposit of white tenants who moved out after me before she returned mine. I know that racial bias is pervasive and normative to the extent that it likely seemed inconsequential to her. I likely seem inconsequential to her.

I have been a renter for my entire life, and that is not hyperbole. I took great care of the apartment at The Clair , and deserved my full security deposit back within 30 days. My friends deserved their full deposit back too.

Hear from Tennessee's Black voices: Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

My experience is sadly one of many

The rent that tenants pay contributes to the income of mostly white landowners in this city. I continue to wonder: what is the place for “income properties” in a city without affordable housing? And what are the racialized implications of mostly white landlords accruing capital in this way? With the lack of true renters protections and the absence of rent control, Nashville renters remain dangerously vulnerable.

There is a national housing emergency that burdens most people to pay the majority of their income for shelter. This system allows for people who are unemployed, underemployed, and working-poor to be unhoused or to live in suboptimal conditions. And sometimes, to be criminalized for it. This is a system constructed for the advancement of few at the expense of many. I desperately hope that renters can unite, and though I remain uncertain as to precisely how this might look, I know we need (and deserve) equitable housing practices that do not further our disenfranchisement.

Did I mention that my former landlord went to Ireland and Croatia this past summer? I bet she didn’t even need to spend the $600 she stole from me and my friends.

Courtney Ariel Bowden is a graduate student at Vanderbilt Divinity School.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: It took 75 days after my lease ended to get the deposit. That's not the worst of it. | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million

More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Davidson County sees spike in evictions right before holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are struggling to make ends meet and facing evictions right ahead of the holidays. New numbers from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show that evictions are up substantially this year. So, what is the reason behind the jump?. Patricia Edwards said she doesn’t know...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Hendersonville teen found

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy