Vanderbilt basketball vs. Pitt: Score prediction, scouting report

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The SEC-ACC Challenge won't start for one more year, but Vanderbilt basketball has gotten ahead of the trend early with the first of two matchups against ACC opponents against Pittsburgh on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Commodores (4-4) have a lot of connections with Pittsburgh (6-3) starting with Kevin Stallings, a former coach at both. When the two teams played last season in Pittsburgh, the Commodores won, 68-52.

After significant struggles since hiring Stallings away from Vanderbilt, the Panthers have got off to a good start with wins against Northwestern and NC State, though they also got blown out by West Virginia and Michigan. Both teams have a loss to VCU, the Commodores on the road and Pittsburgh at a neutral site.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

MAILBAG Vanderbilt mailbag: What changes will football offseason bring in coaching staff, roster?

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL INJURIES How Vanderbilt women's basketball is coping with losing three starters for the season

Pittsburgh offense vs. Vanderbilt defense

Pittsburgh attempts 45% of its shots from 3-point range, among the higher rates in the country. But the Panthers don't make a high percentage of those shots (33%), giving them higher variance depending on whether the shots go in. Pittsburgh does make a high percentage of its 2-point attempts as well as its free throws. The Panthers' biggest weakness on offense is that they turn the ball over a lot, but defensively Vanderbilt doesn't force many turnovers. The Commodores are strong at preventing threes, rebounding and blocking shots, while Pittsburgh rarely gets shots blocked.

Vanderbilt offense vs. Pittsburgh defense

Vanderbilt's offense has struggled this season and isn't ranked in the top 100 offenses on KenPom. The Commodores don't get many shots blocked and have relatively average shooting, but allowing steals has been a problem, as has a woeful free-throw percentage.

Defensively, the Panthers are good at guarding shots − especially from three − but they don't force many turnovers and their defensive rebounding is just average. Vanderbilt doesn't make a lot of unforced turnovers but does get the ball stolen a lot, so it's possible a matchup against the Pittsburgh defense could be favorable.

Jordan Wright questionable

Vanderbilt wing Jordan Wright has been limited since the Wooden Legacy tournament with back spasms. He wasn't able to play against Wofford last Saturday and it's unclear if he'll be able to play Wednesday. The Commodores struggled against Wofford without Wright and if he can't go, that's a big loss for Vanderbilt.

Score prediction

Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 61: This is a matchup the Commodores should be able to handle, though it gets a lot more hairy if Wright can't go.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball vs. Pitt: Score prediction, scouting report

