Clarksville freshman Brooke Waleski named All-Area girls cross country runner of the year

It was a transition year for Clarksville High cross country standout Brooke Waleski.

As a middle school runner, Waleski practiced only a few times a week before competing in meets that she typically dominated.

Waleski began her high school career knowing the level of competition would be greater, but she didn't realize just how much preparation went into competing in high school meets. That realization turned into valuable knowledge that Waleski used to continue her success on weekend courses throughout the fall.

And it's led Waleski to the 2022 Leaf-Chronicle All Area Girls Cross Country runner of the year.

"I wasn't prepared for high school practices," Waleski said. "In middle school it wasn't too tough. You could kind of go out and have fun. But this year I was waking up at 6 a.m. to go run every day, and the kids you're running against are bigger and faster. I had to quickly figured out that I needed more strategy."

While Waleski got used to better competition, she also had to adjust to the longer high school distance.

"It's only a mile difference between middle and high school races, but it felt like a lot more," Waleski said. "And it's more strenuous. My first big race in high school I finished terrible. I was near the back of the race. It was just eye-opening."

But the freshman continued to put in the work and quickly began to assert herself. She finished three meets in first place, took fourth place at the Region 7-3A meet in a time of 22:46.95 and had the best finish at state (86th) among Clarksville-area runners (21:57.95).

Waleski was pushed by her teammates, particularly Alexxus Young. Young and Wasleski traded first-place honors in four straight meets, and Young finished second at region. Clarksville's team earned a state meet berth after finishing region runner-up.

"We've both been running since sixth grade and we've always been right next to each other," Waleski said about her rivalry with Young. "So there's competition between us, but it's a friendly competition. We're just happy to compete against each other and make the team better. Every race I run with her is a race I know will help me get better."

Waleski's brother, Hayden, was named the boys runner of the year. It's the first time a brother-sister duo has won the award in the same season.

"It's great because I've been watching him run for a long time and I've learned so much from him," Brooke said.

All Area Girls Cross Country team

Miranda Robles

Clarksville, Jr.

Why chosen: Robles was a part of a region runner-up team. She finished sixth at region in a time of 23:39.04 and 120th at state (22:43.40).

Brooke Waleski

Clarksville, Fr.

Why chosen: Waleski finished in first place in three meets this season, took fourth at region in a time of 22:46.95 and 86th at state (21:57.95).

Alexxus Young

Clarksville, Sr.

Why chosen: Young had the top finish among Clarksville runners at region, taking runner-up in a time of 21:57.09). She finished 109th at state (22:30.66).

Hannah Ferreira

Rossview, Sr.

Why chosen: Ferriera finished fifth at region in a time of 22:55.85 and 128th at state (23:05.51).

Casey Rosencrants

Rossview, So.

Why chosen: Rosencrants comes from a running family whose sisters Samantha and Cassandra were All-Area performers. Casey finished third at region in a time of 22:07.48 and 91st at state (22:03.12).

