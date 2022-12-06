ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyus Jones shows why the Grizzlies made him the highest-paid backup point guard in the NBA

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8DOy_0jYy2XwS00

Tyus Jones views himself as a starting point guard. He plays like one. In fact, the Memphis Grizzlies essentially paid him as if he was one when they made Jones the highest-paid backup point guard in the NBA.

Games like Monday night against the Miami Heat are proving why Memphis may have made a smart investment by rewarding him with a two-year deal worth $30 million. Ja Morant was out due to left ankle soreness, so Jones assumed the starting point guard role.

Not only was Morant out, but high-level scorers Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were also among the seven inactive Grizzlies in the 101-93 win at FedExForum.

That cleared the way for Jones to have a career performance. He got to his wing shooting spots and didn't hesitate on the way to knocking down three 3-poiners. When he wasn't doing that, Jones was taking Heat players off the dribble and getting to his patented floater in the paint, or getting his teammates involved.

Jones finished with a career-high 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting and added 10 assists to lead the Grizzlies (15-9) to the win.

"I feel like I view myself as a starter in this league," Jones said. "I feel like I am a starter in this league. I just come off the bench, and I have no shame in that. I love being in Memphis, and I take pride in my role."

It wasn't just the fact that Jones was scoring, but it was the way he did it. Jones didn't do it all in a single quarter to boost his stats. He was consistent throughout the game. He scored nine points in the first quarter, eight in the second and nine again in the third.

Jones stepping up and adjusting his game to the surrounding circumstances has become one of his best attributes. He led the Grizzlies to a 19-4 record last season when he started in place of Morant. Before the season, he told the media that he needed to be more aggressive as a scorer while the Grizzlies would be without Jackson and Ziaire Williams.

"We know that Ja is such a big part of our team's scoring, that when he's out, we're going to need Tyus to come in and take shots and make shots," teammate Brandon Clarke said. "Tyus has always seemed to be ready for that moment in these games when Ja's out."

As Jones had his best game of the season, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins couldn't minimize the moment. Sure, this game personified what Jones is capable of, but Jenkins communicated that he brings more than what was displayed in one game.

Grizzlies rookie Kennedy Chandler is someone that Jones has taken under his wing. Chandler has often discussed how Jones is in his ear helping him out with the small details. While Jones was having his best performance, so was his rookie backup who finished with nine points and five assists.

NBA 2K PREDICTION:Why NBA 2K's simulation picked the Memphis Grizzlies to win the NBA championship

STEVEN ADAMS:Why the Memphis Grizzlies are fortunate to have Steven Adams against NBA star centers

TAKEAWAYS:Without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones leads Grizzlies to win over Heat

"(Jones) is back because he means so much to us beyond just a game like tonight," Jenkins said. "It's every single night."

"He's got a huge impact on our culture, and a huge impact on winning."

A performance like Monday from Jones should only add more excitement to what the Grizzlies can be. The bench has been a weakness, and Jones isn't having the same type of assists to turnover ratio as the past four years when he led the NBA. He's averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 assists with 45% shooting.

But help and roster alignment is coming. Williams is getting closer to a return, Santi Aldama had 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Heat, Clarke has been consistent and John Konchar has been effective.

No matter who has been in the lineup, Memphis is staying true to its brand, and Jones is one of the players who best embodies that.

"Teams think we're taking a day off, and we're really not," teammate Dillon Brooks said. "I feel like we hitting our stride and we're about to rally up some wins."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update

Upon reevaluation, Desmond Bane is progressing in his rehabilitation from a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury and has been cleared to begin a gradual re-loading protocol. If the toe responds positively to the re-loading protocol, a return to play is projected in 3-4 weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Kendric Davis scores 27 as Memphis basketball takes down No. 11 Auburn

ATLANTA ― Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams combined for 43 points in Memphis basketball’s 82-73 win over No. 11 Auburn on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The arena, teeming with a predominantly boisterous Auburn crowd for most of the game, was left alone to a largely raucous Memphis contingent in the closing minutes. Auburn closed the gap to as few as eight points with fewer than two minutes left, but the Tigers held on.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Larry Brown leaving Memphis basketball staff 'due to ongoing health concerns'

Hall of Famer Larry Brown has stepped down from his position with Memphis basketball "due to ongoing health concerns," the school announced in a press release Friday. Brown, 82, took what was categorized as a "temporary leave of absence" to address a "minor medical issue" in late October. The legendary figure, who spent last season with the Tigers as an assistant, is the only person to win both an NBA championship and an NCAA title as...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful Friday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Memphis Grizzlies is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia is still dealing with the left foot soreness that has kept him sidelined. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another miss to kick off the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but don't expect him to play.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS LA

Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110

Bam Adebayo knows the Miami Heat have some work to do to climb up the standings.Thursday was, he hopes, a good start.Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110."If we worry about ourselves, I feel like we're going to be all right," Adebayo said.Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored the final eight points for Miami (12-14), which is 10th in the Eastern Conference — but only two games back of No. 4 Brooklyn."We gave Jimmy the ball,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy