Tyus Jones shows why the Grizzlies made him the highest-paid backup point guard in the NBA

Tyus Jones views himself as a starting point guard. He plays like one. In fact, the Memphis Grizzlies essentially paid him as if he was one when they made Jones the highest-paid backup point guard in the NBA.

Games like Monday night against the Miami Heat are proving why Memphis may have made a smart investment by rewarding him with a two-year deal worth $30 million. Ja Morant was out due to left ankle soreness, so Jones assumed the starting point guard role.

Not only was Morant out, but high-level scorers Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were also among the seven inactive Grizzlies in the 101-93 win at FedExForum.

That cleared the way for Jones to have a career performance. He got to his wing shooting spots and didn't hesitate on the way to knocking down three 3-poiners. When he wasn't doing that, Jones was taking Heat players off the dribble and getting to his patented floater in the paint, or getting his teammates involved.

Jones finished with a career-high 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting and added 10 assists to lead the Grizzlies (15-9) to the win.

"I feel like I view myself as a starter in this league," Jones said. "I feel like I am a starter in this league. I just come off the bench, and I have no shame in that. I love being in Memphis, and I take pride in my role."

It wasn't just the fact that Jones was scoring, but it was the way he did it. Jones didn't do it all in a single quarter to boost his stats. He was consistent throughout the game. He scored nine points in the first quarter, eight in the second and nine again in the third.

Jones stepping up and adjusting his game to the surrounding circumstances has become one of his best attributes. He led the Grizzlies to a 19-4 record last season when he started in place of Morant. Before the season, he told the media that he needed to be more aggressive as a scorer while the Grizzlies would be without Jackson and Ziaire Williams.

"We know that Ja is such a big part of our team's scoring, that when he's out, we're going to need Tyus to come in and take shots and make shots," teammate Brandon Clarke said. "Tyus has always seemed to be ready for that moment in these games when Ja's out."

As Jones had his best game of the season, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins couldn't minimize the moment. Sure, this game personified what Jones is capable of, but Jenkins communicated that he brings more than what was displayed in one game.

Grizzlies rookie Kennedy Chandler is someone that Jones has taken under his wing. Chandler has often discussed how Jones is in his ear helping him out with the small details. While Jones was having his best performance, so was his rookie backup who finished with nine points and five assists.

"(Jones) is back because he means so much to us beyond just a game like tonight," Jenkins said. "It's every single night."

"He's got a huge impact on our culture, and a huge impact on winning."

A performance like Monday from Jones should only add more excitement to what the Grizzlies can be. The bench has been a weakness, and Jones isn't having the same type of assists to turnover ratio as the past four years when he led the NBA. He's averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 assists with 45% shooting.

But help and roster alignment is coming. Williams is getting closer to a return, Santi Aldama had 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Heat, Clarke has been consistent and John Konchar has been effective.

No matter who has been in the lineup, Memphis is staying true to its brand, and Jones is one of the players who best embodies that.

"Teams think we're taking a day off, and we're really not," teammate Dillon Brooks said. "I feel like we hitting our stride and we're about to rally up some wins."