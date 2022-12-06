ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Softball stars give back through instructional clinic in Corpus Christi

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
Odicci Alexander and Janae Jefferson have stellar collegiate careers in the rearview mirrors, but as the next phase of their softball journey continues, they want to keep finding ways to give back.

This past weekend, the two softball stars were in Corpus Christi for a one-day clinic at Veterans Memorial High School, and they offered around 55 area young softball players a chance to learn and meet two of the country’s biggest softball stars.

“I do clinics all the time,” said Alexander, a native of Virginia who played collegiately at James Madison University. “I’m the type of person … this game has given me so much I just love to give back anytime I can all the time.”

The clinic came together about two months ago after Jefferson's cousin, Turf Sports Complex owner Gerald Johnson, asked her to come and do one in Corpus Christi.

Jefferson, who was a star at the University of Texas, had never played in Corpus Christi during her amateur career and is just beginning to work clinics. Like Alexander, though, Jefferson relished the opportunity to teach and give back.

“I just did one recently in New Mexico, and this is my second one now,” said Jefferson, who is from Houston. “It means the world, just giving back to the people that I’ve looked up to and little girls looking up to me now. That’s the biggest thing for me … just being an inspiration for them. They look up to me and I want to be the best role model I can be for them.”

Johnson said the clinic was sold out in advance and at least 55 athletes participated in the wide-ranging camp, offering a chance for Alexander and Jefferson to offer instruction on a variety of skills.

Both players recently returned from the Pan American Championship in Guatemala where Team USA won the championship with a win against rival Canada.

Alexander has played professionally and is currently an assistant softball coach at Howard University. Jefferson, who has a degree from Texas in physical culture and sports, is working through the offseason after returning from Guatemala and hopes to continue to play for Team USA and try and play professionally in Japan.

Whatever the future may hold for both players, they will certainly work to find time to instruct young players to help grow the game.

“It means a lot to me, just trying to continue to pave the way wherever I can to younger kids that want to play this sport,” Alexander said. “This sport is growing and it’s growing a lot and I want to give back and continue to help it grow in a positive way.”

