Read full article on original website
Related
ledinside.com
As the World’s Largest Production Base of Standard Power Supplies Is Launched, SDG Group Creates Sustainable Future with Reliable Business Partners
MEAN WELL, a leading manufacturer of standard power supply products with a combined revenue of more than USD 1,351 million worldwide, founded Sustainable Development Group (SDG) jointly with PowerNex and SHARE WELL, aiming to implement sustainability-related strategies comprehensively. On November 10, 2022, the group held an inauguration ceremony for MEAN WELL Smart Park located in Suzhou, China, during which guests from around the world witnessed the launch of the world’s largest production base of standard power supplies. The inauguration also demonstrated SDG’s commitment to regard Suzhou as a sustainable development base and create a better future with its partners.
ledinside.com
【Exclusive Interview】Emphasizing Customers’ Needs for Outdoor Display, Cree LED Announces New CV94A LED
According to the report “TrendForce 2023 Global LED Video Wall Market Outlook and Price Cost Analysis,” the LED outdoor display market is likely to be valued at USD 1.783 billion in 2022. Application scenarios can be divided into four areas, namely advertising/billboard, transportation/VMS, sports/education and live events. Highly valuing customers’ requirements of advanced outdoor displays, Cree LED recently announced the new CV94A LED. TrendForce is honored to have an interview with Paul Scheidt, senior product marketing manager and Sam Lai, product marketing manager during which they detailed how Cree LED, as a leading LED manufacturer, adopts innovative technologies to expand its business to the outdoor display market.
Comments / 0