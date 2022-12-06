Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Police: Teenage driver faces assault charges after hitting two teens in Brentwood
The two victims and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
News 12
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
Police: Riverhead man faces DWI charge under Leandra's Law after crashing with 7-month-old in car
Officers say they got a call about a car accident just after 6 p.m. Friday.
Man found shot to death inside Baychester Houses
A man was found dead after being shot inside the Baychester Houses in Edenwald Thursday night.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
News 12
Owners of dog shot by Keyport police have some charges against them dropped
The owners of a dog shot by a Keyport police officer had some of the charges against them dropped. Alexyss Ferrara and Angel Velez Jr. were facing disorderly persons charges – but those charges have now been dropped. The couple is still being charged with having a dangerous dog.
Police: Man wanted for stealing jewelry from Deer Park store
Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.
Yonkers man pleads guilty in shooting death of sister
According to authorities, Jeffrey Hirschorn shot his 54-year-old sister Leslie outside their home during an argument in July 2020.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Police: Man’s body found on train tracks in Brooklyn
A man’s body was found on J train tracks at the Myrtle Avenue station early Thursday morning in Bed-Stuy, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
News 12
Police, firefighters make daring water rescue of man and dog in Sterling Forest
Police and firefighters rescued a man and his dog from the water in the Town of Warwick Thursday. Authorities say the man was walking his dog in Sterling Forest when the leash broke. The dog then rushed off to the water - beyond a 10-foot cliff - which led to the man jumping into the water to rescue him.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
