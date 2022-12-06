CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Curran obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to distribute in the Parkersburg area. On that date, Curran was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers after it entered Wood County from Ohio. Officers suspected that Curran was hiding controlled substances on her person, and she was transported to the North Central Regional Jail for an X-ray body scan.

