Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
WHIZ
Coshocton woman facing drug charges
COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Curran obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to distribute in the Parkersburg area. On that date, Curran was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers after it entered Wood County from Ohio. Officers suspected that Curran was hiding controlled substances on her person, and she was transported to the North Central Regional Jail for an X-ray body scan.
WHIZ
Noble Co. Man Sentenced
A Noble County man was sentenced by Judge Kelly Riddle to 15-20 years in prison when he was sentenced on felonious assault and aggravated arson convictions. Michael Keith Fox is now also required to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life. Authorities said in July of...
WTAP
Man arrested on firearms theft charge
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Whitehall police make 25 arrests while cracking down on thefts during holiday shopping
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Officers with the Whitehall Division of Police made more than two dozen arrests during a shoplifting blitz on Wednesday. It's the time of the year when stores are packed with people doing holiday shopping. It's also the time when thieves are keeping an eye when you aren't paying attention.
WHIZ
Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation
Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
WTAP
Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point. According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two...
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
West Virginia woman who allegedly flushed drugs down toilet pleads guilty to possession
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg woman pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday for possessing drugs she allegedly clogged a bathroom toilet with while trying to get rid of. According to court records, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, picked up fentanyl on April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, and planned to sell it in the Parkersburg […]
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
wchstv.com
Ohio State Police: Driver killed after striking dump truck in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WCHS) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Athens County, Ohio. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville died after his vehicle struck the back of a dump truck Thursday while traveling westbound on Route 50 near River Road in Athens, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Johnathon Earl Hamrick, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement...
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township. According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north...
Comments / 9