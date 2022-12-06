Read full article on original website
3 hospitalized in separate Brooklyn shootings overnight
Three men were injured early Saturday morning in separate shootings across Brooklyn, according to police. A 53-year-old man was hit in the right leg on Broadway near Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:15 a.m., officials said.
FDNY: Soundview fire leaves apartment destroyed
A fire at a Soundview apartment building injured two people and left a unit damaged.
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
4 suspects in custody after speeding car drives on sidewalk, causes crash in the Bronx
Friday night turned into mayhem in the Bronx where a speeding vehicle drove on a sidewalk and crashed into other cars.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
NBC New York
Intruder Strangles Woman After Following Her Into NYC Apartment Lobby: Cops
The screams pleading for help are what saved a woman from the violent grip of an aggressive intruder who snuck into her apartment building this week, police said. Police say the man followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building Tuesday night on Washington Avenue, right next to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.
News 12
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
boropark24.com
NYPD Officers Injured in Car Accident on Ocean Parkway
Two NYPD officers were injured in a motor vehicle accident this morning on Ave M and Ocean Parkway. The fire department is on the scene, as well as Hatzolah, which transported the injured officers to Maimonides Medical Center. Their condition and the driver of the other vehicle are unknown.
Woman dies after being struck by black sedan, MTA bus while crossing the street
Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a woman on the Upper East Side Thursday night.
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
pix11.com
Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Drunken driver threatens cops after Staten Island Expressway crash, NYPD alleges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 38-year-old man from Manhattan threatened to kill police officers after he was accused of driving drunk in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway. Adnan Hoti of Front Street allegedly was a driver involved in a two-car crash that police responded...
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
shelterforce.org
After the Fire: Bronx Residents Return to Building that Burned
On the freezing Sunday morning of Jan. 9, 2022, fire swept through the third floor of Twin Parks North West, a 19-story public housing complex in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Central Bronx. Panicked screams pierced the air as residents tried to escape through the thick black smoke that eventually filled the building. Accounts of that day from survivors described how some jumped over bodies, while others waited for fire rescue teams, who carried them to safety.
Man's head slashed by suspect on East Side 6 train: Police
Police say a man was slashed in the head by a suspect, who fled the 6 train at the 33rd Street station Thursday morning.
Mom turns in teen son after Brooklyn subway strangulation, police say
A mother turned in her 16-year-old son who's accused of strangling a woman at a subway station in Brooklyn, police said.
