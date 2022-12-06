ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York Post

Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

NYPD Officers Injured in Car Accident on Ocean Parkway

Two NYPD officers were injured in a motor vehicle accident this morning on Ave M and Ocean Parkway. The fire department is on the scene, as well as Hatzolah, which transported the injured officers to Maimonides Medical Center. Their condition and the driver of the other vehicle are unknown.
pix11.com

Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
shelterforce.org

After the Fire: Bronx Residents Return to Building that Burned

On the freezing Sunday morning of Jan. 9, 2022, fire swept through the third floor of Twin Parks North West, a 19-story public housing complex in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Central Bronx. Panicked screams pierced the air as residents tried to escape through the thick black smoke that eventually filled the building. Accounts of that day from survivors described how some jumped over bodies, while others waited for fire rescue teams, who carried them to safety.
BRONX, NY

