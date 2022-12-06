Read full article on original website
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he wants to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out about claims that he wants to leave Portugal squad & quit the World Cup after being benched by Fernando Santos.
Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win
NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on Little Morocco in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe. Steinway Street in Astoria erupted in excitement the moment the clock ran out. Morocco's Atlas Lions landed a decisive victory over the favored Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese countrymen, solidifying the semifinals spot for the underdogs and sending the soccer icon...
Fred 'wants to see Lionel Messi crying' at World Cup
Former Brazil striker Fred wants to see Brazil make Lionel Messi cry in Qatar.
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
US journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup
Renowned journalist Grant Wahl has passed away in Qatar while covering the 2022 World Cup.
Mesut Ozil hits out at media over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Mesut Ozil hits out at the media for their recent portrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Brazil star rules out returning for 2026 World Cup
A Brazil star has confirmed he will not play at the World Cup again.
Jude Bellingham discusses 'war' mentality ahead of France showdown
Jude Bellingham says he sees matches as "war" ahead of England's clash with France.
What is the furthest a Muslim country has reached in the World Cup?
A look at how deep into the World Cup Muslim nations have made it over the years
Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 on pens): Player ratings as Messi's World Cup dream continues
Player ratings from the World Cup quarter-final clash between Netherlands & Argentina.
Man Utd to draw on recent big stadium wins ahead of Manchester derby
Marc Skinner wants Man Utd to use experience from recent WSL wins at the Emirates Stadium & Old Trafford when facing Man City at the Etihad Stadium.
Jude Bellingham reflects on first England goal & dominant World Cup victory
Jude Bellingham reacts to scoring his first England goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
Jude Bellingham leaps to defence of England star after 'ridiculous' criticism
Jude Bellingham comes to the defence of Jordan Henderson after England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
Lionel Messi calls out referee after Argentina see off Netherlands
Lionel Messi was unimpressed with the referee in Argentina's victory over the Netherlands.
Alessandro Bastoni discusses Tottenham interest
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has admitted that Tottenham tried to sign him last summer.
Raheem Sterling to return to England squad ahead of France clash
Update on Raheem Sterling's status after leaving England World Cup squad when his home was broken into.
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
Have England ever beaten France at the World Cup?
England's previous record against France at the World Cup.
