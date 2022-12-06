ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor Form a Strategic Partnership Contributing to the technical innovation of new energy vehicles through the development of automotive SiC power devices

According to the report “TrendForce 2023 Global LED Video Wall Market Outlook and Price Cost Analysis,” the LED outdoor display market is likely to be valued at USD 1.783 billion in 2022. Application scenarios can be divided into four areas, namely advertising/billboard, transportation/VMS, sports/education and live events. Highly valuing customers’ requirements of advanced outdoor displays, Cree LED recently announced the new CV94A LED. TrendForce is honored to have an interview with Paul Scheidt, senior product marketing manager and Sam Lai, product marketing manager during which they detailed how Cree LED, as a leading LED manufacturer, adopts innovative technologies to expand its business to the outdoor display market.

