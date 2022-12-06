Read full article on original website
Minnesota Hospitals Facing Continued Pressure From Spike In Respiratory Viruses
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota hospitals are facing continued pressure from a spike in respiratory viruses. A weekly update from the state showed over 83-hundred Minnesota hospital beds are occupied, above the threshold that suggests scarcity. Flu-related hospitalizations has dipped slightly, but still remain high for this time of year. Hospital officials remain unsure when or if a second wave of respiratory illnesses will hit the state.
Major Broadband Investment Secured
Rural broadband projects across Minnesota are set to receive nearly $100 million as the state pushes to bring high-speed internet to the remaining communities that don’t have access. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove”. “We estimate will help 33,000 homes or businesses get online who are not online today.”. Grove says...
Judge Rules Cultural Competency Can Be Required For New MN Teacher Licenses
A judge says Minnesota’s Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board can require cultural competency training for newly licensed teachers. Administrative Law Judge James Mortenson said yesterday that officials must revise or remove sections of the training that dictate what material teachers use in the classroom. Licensing officials say the board will meet Friday to address the feedback. Opponents of the new standards say the rule changes amount to indoctrination and the politicization of schools.
MN Chamber says, use budget surplus to improve business climate in MN
A major business advocate, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, says the state’s massive budget surplus is an opportunity to update the state’s tax code to make Minnesota more attractive to businesses. Chamber President Doug Loon says Minnesota income taxes are sixth-highest in the country, affecting many small business owners — and corporate taxes…
St. Cloud State economist says low gas prices could foreshadow recession
Saint Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we’re seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply — or indicate the onset of a recession:
Advocates want $1B of surplus to improve long term care in Minnesota
Advocates say a billion dollars (about six percent) of the state’s 17-plus billion-dollar surplus should go to beef-up the wages for senior caregivers. Kari Thurlow with the Long Term Care Imperative says they’ve been sounding the alarm for years about the workforce crisis in long-term care:. “Seniors were...
Advocates want $2B of surplus to address housing shortage in MN
Advocates are eyeing two billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus for what they call long-term investments in housing. Anne Mavity with the Minnesota Housing Partnership says the state is short 100-thousand units for the hardest-working front-line employees:. “Two years ago, the governor proposed one billion dollars’ worth of...
St. Paul police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting suspect on East Side
Saint Paul police have released body-cam video of an officer fatally shooting 24-year-old Howard Johnson Monday night on the city’s East Side. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says stills show Johnson pointing a gun and a muzzle flash. Here is the audio. It is graphic:. The officer radios that...
