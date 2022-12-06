A judge says Minnesota’s Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board can require cultural competency training for newly licensed teachers. Administrative Law Judge James Mortenson said yesterday that officials must revise or remove sections of the training that dictate what material teachers use in the classroom. Licensing officials say the board will meet Friday to address the feedback. Opponents of the new standards say the rule changes amount to indoctrination and the politicization of schools.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO