Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
Man accused of threatening to attack Jefferson County high school
A local man is jailed after allegedly threatening to blow up and shoot up a high school in Jefferson County.
Argument leads to shooting in Sunset Hills, victim hospitalized
One man is hospitalized after an overnight shooting stemmed from an argument in Sunset Hills.
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree. According to a probable cause statement...
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
Police looking for vehicle that hit 2-year-old, fled in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 4:50 p.m. on North and South Road near Allen Avenue. The spokeswoman said...
2-year-old struck by car in hit-and-run collision
A two-year-old was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after being struck by a car in north St. Louis County.
Man wanted after armed carjacking at south St. Louis Co. gas station
Police are looking for a man accused in an armed carjacking Monday night at a south St. Louis County gas station.
Woman allegedly deposits stolen check, withdraws $5,275
Arnold Police are trying to find a woman who reportedly deposited a stolen check into her account at the Arsenal Credit Union, 3780 Vogel Road. After depositing the check, the suspect allegedly made two withdrawals from the account, stealing $5,275 from a St. Louis woman, police reported. The suspect deposited...
Amber McLaughlin could be the first woman executed by Missouri since 1976
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. On November 20, 2003, 45-year-old Beverly Guenther was abducted outside the office where she worked in Earth City, Missouri. She was stabbed and raped, her lifeless body left in the Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis, near the banks of the Mississippi River.
2 injured after vehicle crashes during police pursuit in O'Fallon, Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect and another driver were injured Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash in O'Fallon. Sgt. Bryan Harr with the O'Fallon Police Department said officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle just before 7 a.m. The suspect, a woman in her 30s, crashed at Bryan and Mexico roads, striking a light pole and another vehicle.
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis prosecutor of withholding evidence on Lamar Johnson case, seeks sanctions
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a motion for sanctions against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for failing to disclose evidence in her quest to free Lamar Johnson, according to a motion filed Thursday. Gardner’s office withheld a lab...
St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs
OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
Missouri bills call for change in control of St. Louis Police Department
Missouri lawmakers have pre-filed several bills calling for a change in control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. Bosley said a curfew is a possible solution.
$200K budget infusion saves St. Clair County Public Defender's Office
ST. CLAIR, Ill. — St. Clair County leaders have struck a deal to save its public defender's office from the brink of collapse on Wednesday. "Our salaries weren't competitive with any other public defender's office in the state," Chief Public Defender Cathy MacElroy said. "Our caseloads were really unbearable."
What's changed since deadly tornado struck Illinois Amazon warehouse?
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The deadly tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse last December led to calls to action and promises for change. But one year later, Illinois lawmaker Katie Stuart said she hasn't seen nearly enough. "Unfortunately, no, enough hasn't changed... we're on the way to making those necessary...
Police in St. Louis County conduct joint auto theft 'saturation patrols' Friday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several agencies in St. Louis County are coordinating and combining resources in an effort to reduce the region's auto thefts and vehicle break-ins. The announcement comes days after a woman was shoved to the ground, while getting into her car at the Galleria Mall parking lot. The thief got away with her vehicle.
