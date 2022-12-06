ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth

GATE CITY — Shumaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. "I'm 5," Haley said after sitting on Santa's lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
It's a wrap: Volunteers help Coalition for Kids wrap Christmas gifts

Community members gathered Thursday night in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their “Wrapping for Others” event. With their “Shopping for Others” event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition’s recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than ever to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Christmas trees lit up at Sullivan County Courthouse

The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights. Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Dalton suspension is without pay, school system director says Friday

BLOUNTVILLE — Harold Edward "Eddie" Dalton Jr., a 25-year Sullivan County schools employee, is suspended from his position without pay following charges Wednesday of making a false report. Dalton, 53 of Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, was arrested and charged by the Sheriff's Office and suspended Wednesday by the school...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade held Saturday

MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel's annual Christmas parade was held under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon starting shortly after 2 p.m. The parade, which started with law enforcement and the Volunteer High School Marching Band. It ended with horse riders, include emergency and public services vehicles, antique vehicles, business floats and business vehicles. Elected officials also were in the parade.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses

Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
KINGSPORT, TN
David Crockett High School students recognized for ACT WorkKeys scores

David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates. This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition

BIG STONE GAP –Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
NORTON, VA
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars

The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission Thursday night during its work session a proposal to buy 28 new vehicles at a cost of $1.55 million.
Teens in Crisis How to Help

Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Today's activists will be tomorrow's historical figures

A prominent Johnson City civil rights activist will gain recognition this weekend for her efforts to secure the right for women to vote. A Tennessee historical marker will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the former home of suffragist Eliza Shaut White, 611 E. Holston Ave.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands

ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 10

Dec. 10, 1896: The Comet alerted readers that “Gump bros., the clothiers, have arranged one of the nicest and most artistic display of their goods of any firm in town. Harry Gump has a splendid taste along that line and dresses the show windows in a very attractive style, displaying a fine line of mufflers, handkerchiefs, gloves, ties, canes and men’s furnishings generally.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
‘We built this city on rock ‘n’ roll”: Casino groundbreaking looks ahead to future growth

BRISTOL, Va. — The song “We Built This City” by Starship played on as Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, looked over the podium at the Bristol Casino facility on Wednesday. He stood just a few feet from the ceremonial dirt he and casino and state leaders would later shovel with shiny guitar-necked shovels as part of Wednesday’s groundbreaking event.
BRISTOL, VA

