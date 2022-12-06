Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shumaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. "I'm 5," Haley said after sitting on Santa's lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Johnson City Press
It's a wrap: Volunteers help Coalition for Kids wrap Christmas gifts
Community members gathered Thursday night in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their “Wrapping for Others” event. With their “Shopping for Others” event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition’s recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than ever to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
Johnson City Press
Christmas trees lit up at Sullivan County Courthouse
The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights. Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives...
Johnson City Press
Dalton suspension is without pay, school system director says Friday
BLOUNTVILLE — Harold Edward "Eddie" Dalton Jr., a 25-year Sullivan County schools employee, is suspended from his position without pay following charges Wednesday of making a false report. Dalton, 53 of Eastern Star Road, Kingsport, was arrested and charged by the Sheriff's Office and suspended Wednesday by the school...
Johnson City Press
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade held Saturday
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel's annual Christmas parade was held under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon starting shortly after 2 p.m. The parade, which started with law enforcement and the Volunteer High School Marching Band. It ended with horse riders, include emergency and public services vehicles, antique vehicles, business floats and business vehicles. Elected officials also were in the parade.
Johnson City Press
2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport accepts National Commander’s Challenge
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.
Johnson City Press
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High School NJROTC Recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Honors for the 15th consecutive year
ROGERSVILLE– The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit was recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th year consecutive year. The unit received the distinguished award during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School students recognized for ACT WorkKeys scores
David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates. This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.
Johnson City Press
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP –Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars
The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission Thursday night during its work session a proposal to buy 28 new vehicles at a cost of $1.55 million.
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Winter sports seasons begin in the commonwealth
The high school winter sports seasons have started in earnest in Southwest Virginia. Season-opening basketball tournaments in Wise and Bristol tipped off the boys and girls basketball seasons last week.
Johnson City Press
Teens in Crisis How to Help
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Johnson City Press
Today's activists will be tomorrow's historical figures
A prominent Johnson City civil rights activist will gain recognition this weekend for her efforts to secure the right for women to vote. A Tennessee historical marker will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the former home of suffragist Eliza Shaut White, 611 E. Holston Ave.
Johnson City Press
Airport still not completely rebounded after COVID-19 pandemic, official says
BLOUNTVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Tri-Cities Airport with lower passenger traffic and businesses more cautious about expanding their footprint. “At the height of COVID, we lost 90% of our customers at our lowest point,” Gene Cossey, TCA executive director, said.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Affidavit: Band director's story about two students in hallway fabricated
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan Heights Middle School band director allegedly made a false report Monday morning about two male students acting “suspiciously” in a hallway, one of whom he claimed stabbed him. A court document indicates Harold E. “Eddie” Dalton made a false report of two male...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 10
Dec. 10, 1896: The Comet alerted readers that “Gump bros., the clothiers, have arranged one of the nicest and most artistic display of their goods of any firm in town. Harry Gump has a splendid taste along that line and dresses the show windows in a very attractive style, displaying a fine line of mufflers, handkerchiefs, gloves, ties, canes and men’s furnishings generally.
Johnson City Press
‘We built this city on rock ‘n’ roll”: Casino groundbreaking looks ahead to future growth
BRISTOL, Va. — The song “We Built This City” by Starship played on as Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, looked over the podium at the Bristol Casino facility on Wednesday. He stood just a few feet from the ceremonial dirt he and casino and state leaders would later shovel with shiny guitar-necked shovels as part of Wednesday’s groundbreaking event.
