HILL CITY — A renowned Hill City fossil expert shut down a projected $15-25 million Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton auction in Hong Kong after he recognized the bones. Peter Larson, president of Black Hills Institute of Geological Research said he saw pictures of “Shen” the T-Rex on Christie’s Auctions and Private Sales website, and claims that most of the bones were casts of “Stan,” the second most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in existence. Larson had a major role in excavating “Stan,” and now holds the intellectual property rights to the skeleton. A major part of the Black Hills Institute includes making research-quality casts of “Stan,” which are sold to museums and researchers around the world.

HILL CITY, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO