Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls’ wrestlers make history
Haven Baker of Spearfish attempts to push Harrisburg’s Ragan Peacock to the mat during the varsity girls’ wrestling dual Thursday night. This was part of the first-ever such event since South Dakota officially sanctioned the sport. Turn to the Sports section, page 12, for more. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish wins first-ever girls’ wrestling dual
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ wrestling team defeated Harrisburg 36-15 in a Thursday night dual at the Spearfish High School gym. It was the first event since South Dakota officially sanctioned the sport. “Everybody kind of knew that it was one of the first things ever,” Spearfish...
Black Hills Pioneer
Second half propels Spearfish boys to victory
BELLE FOURCHE —Spearfish outscored Belle Fourche 39-24 in the second half Friday night and earned a 64-44 varsity boys’ basketball season-opening victory at Edwin Petranek Armory. “They did a great job of putting the ball in areas of the court when we were attacking the zone in the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead-Deadwood girls fall to Ranchers
LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a 56-10 decision to Harding County’s Ranchers, Saturday afternoon, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Harding County scored the first 16 points and led 19-2 after one quarter. The Ranchers led 33-8 at halftime and 47-9...
Black Hills Pioneer
Northern Hills high schools awarded CTE grant funds
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School and Sturgis Brown High School were two out of 17 South Dakota recipients of the Innovative Equipment Grants, with Sturgis receiving $174,442 and Belle Fourche receiving $250,000 of the total $3 million allocated. Belle Fourche High School plans to use its grant...
Black Hills Pioneer
Bronc girls rally to win opener
BELLE FOURCHE — A 7-0 run over the final 2 minutes 6 seconds lifted Belle Fourche past Spearfish 59-55 in a varsity girls’ basketball season opener played Friday night at Edwin Petranek Armory. “They gutted it out. They played smart towards the end; they were patient with the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls’ wrestling home opener tonight
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans wrestling team will host Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. tonight, at the Spearfish High School gym. This is the first-ever home match for Spearfish as a team, since girls’ wrestling was sanctioned beginning with the 2021-2022 season.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis educator earns prestigious Diamond Award
STURGIS – Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate coach, received the Diamond Coach Award, that recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. Johnson has been the speech and debate coach for the past 16 years. This is his second...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead community gives generously to Handley, BGC
LEAD — The community of Lead-Deadwood has been showing its love to the local Boys and Girls Club and the Handley Recreation Center this holiday season. Greg Watson, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, said over the last month he has received more than $2,500 in monetary donations, and a variety of supplies for the kids. Members of the community have stepped up to donate everything from cleaning supplies, sports equipment, and food.
Black Hills Pioneer
Traffic switch scheduled on Interstate 90 near Sturgis
STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans a traffic configuration switch for Monday on the Interstate 90 reconstruction project from Exit 40 to Exit 37, east of Sturgis. Westbound lane closures will be removed and both lanes of traffic will be open.
Black Hills Pioneer
Keep sidewalks clear of ice and snow this winter
SPEARFISH — Please keep sidewalks clear of ice and snow this winter for the safety of your neighbors and community.
Black Hills Pioneer
Wayne Delzer
A Memorial of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
Black Hills Pioneer
Marlin Main
Marlin Main, age 75 of Aladdin WY, went home to heaven on December 4, 2022 at his home, following a sudden cardiac event. The funeral service will be held 10:30am Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 3 to 5pm Sunday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Black Hills Pioneer
Temporary low flows at Rapid Creek should increase by end of week
RAPID CITY – The Bureau of Reclamation began lowering the water levels into Rapid Creek late last week to conduct repairs to the Pactola Reservoir left regulating gate. In coordination with our partner at the City of Rapid City, Reclamation temporarily lowered levels to 11 cubic feet per second (cfs) to facilitate required repairs to the dam.
Black Hills Pioneer
4 wheels, 2 feet, 1 park
SPEARFISH — Did you know you could skateboard in 20-degree weather? Yeah, neither did I. The cold weather on Tuesday didn’t stop those that are passionate about the future of the skate park to come down and enjoy their night. With lights and a heater set up at the current park, spectators and skaters alike were able to meet professional skaters Cody McEntire and Julia Brueckler, and skate with or watch them.
Black Hills Pioneer
Local fossil expert shuts down Hong Kong T-Rex sale
HILL CITY — A renowned Hill City fossil expert shut down a projected $15-25 million Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton auction in Hong Kong after he recognized the bones. Peter Larson, president of Black Hills Institute of Geological Research said he saw pictures of “Shen” the T-Rex on Christie’s Auctions and Private Sales website, and claims that most of the bones were casts of “Stan,” the second most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in existence. Larson had a major role in excavating “Stan,” and now holds the intellectual property rights to the skeleton. A major part of the Black Hills Institute includes making research-quality casts of “Stan,” which are sold to museums and researchers around the world.
Black Hills Pioneer
RC man pleads not guilty to drug, forgery charges
RAPID CITY — A Rapid City man who allegedly tried to cash an altered check and was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine and the means by which to distribute it pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Black Hills Pioneer
Community Theater to perform ‘A Christmas Carol’
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Area Community Theater is performing Ed Monk’s adaption of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Belle Fourche Recreation Center. “We’re really excited because it is...
