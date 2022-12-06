LEAD — The community of Lead-Deadwood has been showing its love to the local Boys and Girls Club and the Handley Recreation Center this holiday season. Greg Watson, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, said over the last month he has received more than $2,500 in monetary donations, and a variety of supplies for the kids. Members of the community have stepped up to donate everything from cleaning supplies, sports equipment, and food.

LEAD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO