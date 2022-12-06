Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Northern Hills high schools awarded CTE grant funds
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School and Sturgis Brown High School were two out of 17 South Dakota recipients of the Innovative Equipment Grants, with Sturgis receiving $174,442 and Belle Fourche receiving $250,000 of the total $3 million allocated. Belle Fourche High School plans to use its grant...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis educator earns prestigious Diamond Award
STURGIS – Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate coach, received the Diamond Coach Award, that recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. Johnson has been the speech and debate coach for the past 16 years. This is his second...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead community gives generously to Handley, BGC
LEAD — The community of Lead-Deadwood has been showing its love to the local Boys and Girls Club and the Handley Recreation Center this holiday season. Greg Watson, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, said over the last month he has received more than $2,500 in monetary donations, and a variety of supplies for the kids. Members of the community have stepped up to donate everything from cleaning supplies, sports equipment, and food.
Black Hills Pioneer
Community Theater to perform ‘A Christmas Carol’
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Area Community Theater is performing Ed Monk’s adaption of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Belle Fourche Recreation Center. “We’re really excited because it is...
newscenter1.tv
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
Black Hills Pioneer
Local fossil expert shuts down Hong Kong T-Rex sale
HILL CITY — A renowned Hill City fossil expert shut down a projected $15-25 million Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton auction in Hong Kong after he recognized the bones. Peter Larson, president of Black Hills Institute of Geological Research said he saw pictures of “Shen” the T-Rex on Christie’s Auctions and Private Sales website, and claims that most of the bones were casts of “Stan,” the second most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in existence. Larson had a major role in excavating “Stan,” and now holds the intellectual property rights to the skeleton. A major part of the Black Hills Institute includes making research-quality casts of “Stan,” which are sold to museums and researchers around the world.
Black Hills Pioneer
Carol Hauk
Carol Hauck, 71, of Lead passed away on November 18, 2022. Cremation has taken place a service will be held in the spring at Christ Church Episcopal in Lead..
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls’ wrestlers make history
Haven Baker of Spearfish attempts to push Harrisburg’s Ragan Peacock to the mat during the varsity girls’ wrestling dual Thursday night. This was part of the first-ever such event since South Dakota officially sanctioned the sport. Turn to the Sports section, page 12, for more. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish wins first-ever girls’ wrestling dual
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ wrestling team defeated Harrisburg 36-15 in a Thursday night dual at the Spearfish High School gym. It was the first event since South Dakota officially sanctioned the sport. “Everybody kind of knew that it was one of the first things ever,” Spearfish...
monument.health
Family Medicine Physician joins Monument Health Flormann Street clinic
Rapid City, SD (Dec. 5, 2022) – Monument Health welcomes Christopher Robbins, M.D., CCD, Family Medicine Physician to the Rapid City Clinic, Flormann Street. Dr. Robbins is a patient-oriented family medicine physician who treats pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. He takes a hands-on approach to health care when helping patients with a wide range of health and lifestyle related issues. As a clinically certified densitometrist, Dr. Robbins can read DXA scans that allow him to diagnose osteoporosis and aid in its prevention and treatment.
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
Black Hills Pioneer
Wayne Delzer
A Memorial of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
Black Hills Pioneer
Keep sidewalks clear of ice and snow this winter
SPEARFISH — Please keep sidewalks clear of ice and snow this winter for the safety of your neighbors and community.
KELOLAND TV
Crews need to remove construction material in Rapid City fire call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Thursday morning fire at an apartment under construction gave firefighters a challenge, the Rapid City Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page. The fire was reported at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 on the 2200 block of East Philadelphia Street....
KEVN
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
Black Hills Pioneer
Free pet tags available at Spearfish PD
SPEARFISH — The 2023 city pet tags are in. Spearfish Police Department is offering free pet tags through the month of January 2023 to encourage pet owners to get their pets licenses for the upcoming year.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
Black Hills Pioneer
Traffic switch scheduled on Interstate 90 near Sturgis
STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans a traffic configuration switch for Monday on the Interstate 90 reconstruction project from Exit 40 to Exit 37, east of Sturgis. Westbound lane closures will be removed and both lanes of traffic will be open.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
