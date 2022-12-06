Petition filed in Pueblo seeks return to city manager-led government

A petition has been filed with the Pueblo City Clerk’s Office to revert Pueblo back to a city manager form of government.

Organizers are hoping to put a question to voters in May 2023, six months before what would be the city’s second mayoral election in recent memory. An election to fill a position on the Pueblo West Metro Board is scheduled for May 2, 2023, so organizers are hoping money could be saved if the municipal question happens at the same time.

Pueblo voters narrowly approved an amendment to the city charter in 2017 that changed the city’s form of government to a strong-mayor system, in which a mayor heads the executive branch of municipal government. Prior to the amendment, city council directed a city manager on how to govern the city.

Pueblo City Clerk Marisa Stoller estimated that running an election in May could cost taxpayers at least $90,000.

The city budgeted $90,000 for the November 2022 election, and the costs were shared between the county, Colorado City, Pueblo West and the state, so a smaller election in the spring could cost more.

Despite the election’s potential cost to taxpayers, city councilwoman Lori Winner said the money could be saved by abolishing the mayor’s office.

In 2018, $728,000 was budgeted to the city manager’s office, which included salaries and benefits for six employees. The latest city budget for 2023, approved by council last week, includes nearly $1.2 million for the mayor’s office, which covers the office’s operating expenses as well as salaries and benefits to eight full-time employees, including the mayor.

The mayor earns $150,000 annually. The specific salary for the former city manager is not included in the previous budget, but the estimated salary range was $149,684 to $182,947 in the 2018 budget.

Judalon Smyth, one of the people leading the petition, was also involved with an attempt to pose a similar question that failed to pass earlier this year.

Smyth said the mayor has too much power.

“It's not about the person: I don't care who you put in (office). It's too much power for any ordinary person,” Smyth said.

City council can directly refer questions to ballots, but most councilors indicated during a work session in August they did not want to do so.

Council president Heather Graham, who recently announced her bid for Pueblo mayor, said in a statement shared with the Chieftain that she has not heard from anybody during public comment within the past year who is unsatisfied with the mayoral system.

“I agree that we don’t have the best person in the seat, but I think this is about the ‘person,’ not the position," Graham said. "This is our first mayor; as citizens we need to have something to compare to."

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar declined to comment to the Chieftain.

Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver are the only Colorado cities with a strong mayor system, Kevin Bommer, the executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, told the Chieftain in August.

A strong mayor can act as the chief executive officer of the city. In Pueblo, at least five of seven city councilors need to agree to override a mayoral veto.

If the petition language is approved, Stoller said organizers will have until Jan. 23, 2023 to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.