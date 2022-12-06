ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Petition filed in Pueblo seeks return to city manager-led government

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rz6OC_0jYxysp900

A petition has been filed with the Pueblo City Clerk’s Office to revert Pueblo back to a city manager form of government.

Organizers are hoping to put a question to voters in May 2023, six months before what would be the city’s second mayoral election in recent memory. An election to fill a position on the Pueblo West Metro Board is scheduled for May 2, 2023, so organizers are hoping money could be saved if the municipal question happens at the same time.

Pueblo voters narrowly approved an amendment to the city charter in 2017 that changed the city’s form of government to a strong-mayor system, in which a mayor heads the executive branch of municipal government. Prior to the amendment, city council directed a city manager on how to govern the city.

Pueblo City Clerk Marisa Stoller estimated that running an election in May could cost taxpayers at least $90,000.

The city budgeted $90,000 for the November 2022 election, and the costs were shared between the county, Colorado City, Pueblo West and the state, so a smaller election in the spring could cost more.

Despite the election’s potential cost to taxpayers, city councilwoman Lori Winner said the money could be saved by abolishing the mayor’s office.

In 2018, $728,000 was budgeted to the city manager’s office, which included salaries and benefits for six employees. The latest city budget for 2023, approved by council last week, includes nearly $1.2 million for the mayor’s office, which covers the office’s operating expenses as well as salaries and benefits to eight full-time employees, including the mayor.

The mayor earns $150,000 annually. The specific salary for the former city manager is not included in the previous budget, but the estimated salary range was $149,684 to $182,947 in the 2018 budget.

Judalon Smyth, one of the people leading the petition, was also involved with an attempt to pose a similar question that failed to pass earlier this year.

Smyth said the mayor has too much power.

“It's not about the person: I don't care who you put in (office). It's too much power for any ordinary person,” Smyth said.

City council can directly refer questions to ballots, but most councilors indicated during a work session in August they did not want to do so.

Council president Heather Graham, who recently announced her bid for Pueblo mayor, said in a statement shared with the Chieftain that she has not heard from anybody during public comment within the past year who is unsatisfied with the mayoral system.

“I agree that we don’t have the best person in the seat, but I think this is about the ‘person,’ not the position," Graham said. "This is our first mayor; as citizens we need to have something to compare to."

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar declined to comment to the Chieftain.

Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver are the only Colorado cities with a strong mayor system, Kevin Bommer, the executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, told the Chieftain in August.

A strong mayor can act as the chief executive officer of the city. In Pueblo, at least five of seven city councilors need to agree to override a mayoral veto.

If the petition language is approved, Stoller said organizers will have until Jan. 23, 2023 to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.

Comments / 13

smokeandmirrors
4d ago

Yes! Put GRADISAR down as a failed mayor in Pueblo history. He’s done nothing to make Pueblo a better place. He has not shown any case of what a LEADER should do when it comes to making decisions, being the example or doing the right thing. ABSOLUTE DISGRACE to Pueblo! If you have examples of anything he has done to make Pueblo a better place please list your examples? I’ll wait and good luck!

Reply
6
GS&CM
4d ago

Gradisar will go down in Pueblo history as one of the worst city leaders and waste of citizen's funds

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Increased security planned for Pueblo’s City Council meeting to discuss controversial abortion ordinance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City Council is holding a Work Session at a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a proposed ordinance on the topic of abortions in the city. According to a press release, the city council will receive additional information on the proposed ordinance that would require that abortion clinics receive The post Increased security planned for Pueblo’s City Council meeting to discuss controversial abortion ordinance appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

City of Pueblo gingerbread house display at City Hall

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo hosted the second annual gingerbread house decorating contest amongst City Departments on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and now the community is invited to come and see all the creative and festive culinary creations at Pueblo City Hall. Among the entrants’ gingerbread houses on display, visitors can also view the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo pushed back conversation on the legality of abortion ordinance after legal action threatened

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 100 people showed up to a city council meeting in Pueblo for a charged legal debate against a proposed abortion ordinance. Two speakers were originally on the work session agenda to discuss the legality of this ordinance, but that discussion was halted after the city was given a document from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLG) threatening legal action.
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

City of Cripple Creek Set to Finalize Marijuana Emergency Moratorium

Senator Hickenlooper Preparing For Probable Federal Legalization of Cannabis. Unless any sudden surprises occur, the city of Cripple Creek is expected this week to approve the final version of an emergency law, calling for a six-month moratorium on the processing or accepting of any pending applications for marijuana licenses and future cannabis shops.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Former Wildwood Casino Owner Bids Farewell; Welcomes New Ownership Group

Industry Veteran Outlines Major Business Challenges for Cripple Creek. Earlier this year, the Cripple Creek casino world got hit with another financial jolt with the announcement that the town’s newest gaming establishment, and the sole gaming hub located outside the historic district, would be changing hands, selling to a big name entertainment/gambling entity.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
Kearney Hub

Warnings about shooter raise questions

DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs

COLORADO. (KRDO) -- For the first time in decades, maybe ever, the City of Colorado Springs is having to carefully consider how much water it has when deciding whether to annex new land east of Fountain. It's the latest local impact from the ongoing water crisis across the west, and it could now dictate how The post Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Escaped convict arrested in Pueblo

Trees for Troops taking place at Fort Carson on Friday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopols.com

Meet The Incel Insurrectionist Pushing Abortion Ban In Pueblo

FOX 31’s Gabrielle Franklin reported last night on the controversy brewing in Pueblo over an anti-abortion city ordinance nominally introduced by recently-elected City Councillor Regina Maestri, but under the hood the brainchild of a Texas-based anti-abortion rabblerouser who participated in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol:
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New information indicates that the three-year controversy over whether to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, or move it to Huntsville, Alabama, should be decided before the end of the year. KRDO Gen. James Dickinson, speaking during an online forum two weeks ago, responded to a question The post Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Brush fire in Canon City contained

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brush fire was reported early Thursday afternoon in Canon City. According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there was an active fire in the area of S. 9th Street and Vine Street in Canon City. The fire was south of 9th Street and the Arkansas River, according to the CCAFPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr. This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd. The post FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

Corrine Koehler: Pueblo Community Member

Corrinne Koehler, originally from and grew up on a dairy farm in Sand Creek, Wisconsin, is a local financial advisor and a significant individual in the Pueblo Community. Koehler moved to Pueblo in 1972 when our community wasn’t very interested in welcoming new people who moved into town. As they became increasingly involved with the town, they became welcomed and valued community members. Koehler stated, “When we first came here, it was very closed. It was close-knit families, but they were not very welcoming to outsiders.”
PUEBLO, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy