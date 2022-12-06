RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO