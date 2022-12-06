Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
RC man pleads not guilty to drug, forgery charges
RAPID CITY — A Rapid City man who allegedly tried to cash an altered check and was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine and the means by which to distribute it pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
kotatv.com
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City men, in separate cases Dec. 5, were sentenced to federal prison following drug convictions. Galen Cleveland Iron Cloud, age 31, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
newscenter1.tv
Two Rapid City men sentenced for meth distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two men from Rapid City were sentenced in separate cases in federal court on Monday after being convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Michael McLeod, 43, was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered...
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to prison, a little more than three years after a fatal hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez in December of 2019. Last month, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Friday, Judge Jeffrey Connolly sentenced...
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County jury has found a woman guilty of manslaughter. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Ashley Peltier was convicted. of first-degree manslaughter for the June 8, 2021, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Stanley. Kennard III, a.k.a., James Rice. The jury returned its...
dakotanewsnow.com
AG announces first-degree manslaughter conviction in Pennington County
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo said the Pennington County jury convicted a woman of first-degree manslaughter following her boyfriend’s death on June 8, 2021. The report from the Attorney General’s office says on Nov. 30, 2022, a Pennington County jury found the suspect, Ashley...
kotatv.com
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A judge reduced the bond today for 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin, accused of killing his sister while they were delivering food for an online app. Houchin is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnessed told police that Houchin was in the car with several others drinking and stopped at a local restaurant to pick up food when the siblings got into a physical fight.
kotatv.com
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.
KEVN
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released. Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.
kotatv.com
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
Family dog dies in Pennington County garage fire
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A family dog was killed, and two people were injured in a garage fire in Caputa Friday morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, The Rapid Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 9:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of East Highway 44.
newscenter1.tv
Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
hubcityradio.com
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
KELOLAND TV
Crews need to remove construction material in Rapid City fire call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Thursday morning fire at an apartment under construction gave firefighters a challenge, the Rapid City Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page. The fire was reported at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 on the 2200 block of East Philadelphia Street....
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious item
WHITEWOOD — A one-block area of Whitewood’s South Street was closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. Whitewood Police Department administrator Jim Smit said a suspicious object was discovered on the gravel by the roadside.
Black Hills Pioneer
Traffic switch scheduled on Interstate 90 near Sturgis
STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans a traffic configuration switch for Monday on the Interstate 90 reconstruction project from Exit 40 to Exit 37, east of Sturgis. Westbound lane closures will be removed and both lanes of traffic will be open.
KELOLAND TV
Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
