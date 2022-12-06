ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alex Winter Fete opens Thursday with ice skating, fireworks, street performers and more

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pVdC_0jYxyOmh00

It’s beginning to look a lot like Alex Winter Fete in downtown Alexandria. One Cenla's most popular festivals returns Thursday and continues through Sunday.

The outdoor ice skating rink opens at 5 p.m. Thursday. Skating is free for those who choose to wait in line, but those who want to skip over it can purchase Fast Pass wristbands at eventbrite.com.

Wristbands are $10 per day and $25 for the weekend. A limited number are available per day and are not refundable. Wristbands can be picked at Alex WinterFete’s Concierge Booth on the corner of Murray and 3rd streets.

Skate times are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m-11 p.m. Saturday and after the Christmas parade Sunday until 8 p.m.

In addition, the festival includes live music, Christmas karoke, craft and food vendors, street performers like fire breathers and stilt walkers, fireworks, Polar Express Train, Santa's Village where Santa and Mrs. Claus will take photos with visitors, Jolly Junction and various children's activities. Check the Alex Winter Fete Facebook Page for details.

Celebrate the holidays:Christmas events now underway or coming soon to Central Louisiana

For subscribers:Memories: She helped raise Gus the Lion, once the star of the Alexandria Zoo.

Here's a schedule:

Thursday: 5-9 p.m. Holiday Magic includes the traditional lighting of the Christmas Tree with performances by local dance and school groups and Santa Claus’ arrival at Alexander Fulton Mini-Park.

Friday: 5-11 p.m.

Friday's Music lineup includes:

  • 6-7 p.m., Gerald Gruening.
  • 7:15-8-15 p.m., Mariah Hester.
  • 8:30-9:30 p.m., Chubby Carrier.
  • 9:45-10:45 p.m., Clay Cormier.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight.

  • 8 a.m., Ugly Sweater 5K.
  • 10 a.m., Gumbo Cook-off.
  • 3 p.m., Cookie-eating contest.
  • 6 p.m., Alexandria Museum of Art Luminary Procession.
  • Fireworks start after Luminary Procession reaches the Amphitheatre.

Saturday's music line up includes:

  • 6:15-7:15 p.m., Gyth Rigdon.
  • 7:30-8:30 p.m., Trini Triggs.
  • 9:30-10:15 p.m., Shilo.
  • 10:30-11:30 p.m., Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band.

Sunday: 2 p.m. Christmas Parade rolls through downtown Alexandria. Starts at 10th and Murray Streets, then turns left on 5th Street, right on Jackson, then right on 3rd Street. Parade ends at 3rd and St. James Streets.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Winterfete, Election Day street closure information

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. Winterfete events start Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in downtown Alexandria. Fulton Mini Park, the portions of Second and Third streets in the area around City Hall as well as portions of Desoto, Murray, Johnston and Washington streets between Second and Third streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 4 p.m., December 8.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms around Sunday morning, stronger storms possible Tuesday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An active weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the new week. Some fog closer to the coast still hangs around Saturday night, but the bigger story into Sunday morning will be a weak cold front approaching the region with showers and thunderstorms. Those storms will move in from the north, likely reaching Vernon Parish by 1 or 2 AM Sunday. They will progress southward, likely reaching the Lake Charles area shortly before daybreak. Luckily the threat of anything severe is limited as these storms will be moving in during night time hours. With that said, isolated gusty winds or maybe even a brief tornado spinning up can’t entirely be ruled out.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Lee Street fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping. In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.
VERNON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – December 4, 2022

Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WWL

3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a report of a man firing shots toward a vehicle on North Mall Drive on December 5. According to APD, a suspect was seen walking around the North Mall Drive area with a gun. Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle while running along the sidewalk.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
OPELOUSAS, LA
evangelinetoday.com

TIS THE SEASON SEARCH WARRANT IS EXECUTED

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the morning of December 7,2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Department Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte. Narcotic Agents have been investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from this residence for a while.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

2K+
Followers
771
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy