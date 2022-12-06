Fare Share: Celebrating Ohio’s best and brightest

As the most festive time of year begins to light up central Ohio, the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has been admiring the best and brightest restaurateurs and industry leaders as part of our annual Industry Awards Celebration.

On Dec. 6 at the Estate at New Albany, the ORA recognized the best of Ohio’s hospitality community with 15 awards – six winners are based right here in central Ohio – who represent the wide range of talent, innovation, commitment and dedication to education in our industry.

Best Restaurant North: The Skyway East in Mansfield, owned by Buzz Smith (selected by public vote)

Best Restaurant Central: Kona Craft Kitchen in Dublin, owned by Stacy and Frank Leary (selected by public vote)

Best Restaurant South: Amar India Restaurant in Dayton, owned by Surjit Mattu (selected by public vote)

Best Community Partner: Iron City Sports Bar in Bellefontaine, owned by Matt Brown (selected by public vote)

Best Guest Experience Provider: Dan Allen of Old Market House Inn in Zanesville (selected by public vote)

Best Behind the Scenes Employee: Ethan Houze of Der Dutchman in Walnut Creek (selected by public vote)

Lifetime Achievement Award: John Irmscher, president of Irmscher Management Services in Celina

Industry Innovator: Tim Ward, co-founder of North High Brewing in Columbus

Rising Star: Lisa Gutierrez, co-founder of Dos Hermanos in Columbus

Spotless Award: Hatfield's Goode Grub in Cleveland, owned by Ken and Jessica Hatfield

Outstanding Public Officials: Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, and Blaine Griffin, Cleveland City Council president

Outstanding Industry Educator: Anthony Hamilton and Andrew Eith, Kent State University

Ohio ProStart® Student of the Year: Charlie Noftz from Vanguard-Sentinel Career & Technology Centers in Tiffin

ORA Ambassador: Treva Weaver, co-owner of Zoup! Eatery and COO of N. Wasserstrom in Columbus

Outstanding Vendor Award: GBQ Partners in Columbus

Additionally, three titans of Ohio’s restaurant industry were inducted into the Ohio Restaurant Association Hall of Fame for their lasting impact on the state’s food scene with more than 25 years of service to Ohio’s hospitality community.

They joined seven legends already in our Hall of Fame.

Suzy DeYoung, founder of La Soupe in Cincinnati

Donald “Buddy” LaRose, founder of LaRosa’s Pizzeria in Cincinnati

Dan Ponton, president of Roosters in Columbus

As the holiday season approaches, consider a gift card to one of our award-winning restaurants or your favorite restaurant, brewery, pub or food truck as a fun present for family, friends or co-workers.

Let them know why you picked that restaurant – especially those who were voted the best in the Ohio.

As always, the hospitality industry continues to be grateful for your unwavering support and on behalf of the Ohio Restaurant Association, I want to wish you a joyful holiday season.

2022 Industry Awards Celebration information can be found at ohiorestaurant.org/industryawards.

John Barker is the president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.