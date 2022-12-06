ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”

By Leyla Mohammed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEIZm_0jYxy4DQ00

Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suX1P_0jYxy4DQ00
YouTube

The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXnjP_0jYxy4DQ00
Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

But aside from the film's renowned director and attention-grabbing trailers, the ensemble cast of Babylon has left fans all the more excited for its release, with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Tobey Maguire being just a handful of its big names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpLmh_0jYxy4DQ00
Jesse Grant / Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

In the film, Margot plays aspiring actor Nellie, who recruits Manny, portrayed by Diego, and Jack, played by Brad, to help her find success and stardom in 1920s Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qA8BX_0jYxy4DQ00
YouTube

Discussing the project during an interview with E! News , Margot shed a little behind-the-scenes light on one of the biggest additions to the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUaDt_0jYxy4DQ00
Jeff Spicer / Jeff spicer / Getty Images

After revealing that she and Brad share a smooch in the film, Margot admitted that the kiss actually “wasn't in the script” at all and was completely improvised by her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAR4p_0jYxy4DQ00
Jesse Grant / Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

“That wasn’t in the script,” she said of the kiss. “But I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIbK7_0jYxy4DQ00
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

And so, Margot took matters into her own hands to ensure that she got her long-awaited kiss with Brad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5gHK_0jYxy4DQ00
Monica Schipper / Getty Images FOR PARAMOUNT PICTURES

In speaking with the director, Margot convinced Damien that her character Nellie kissing Jack would make total sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BaJ1_0jYxy4DQ00
Tommaso Boddi / AFP via Getty Images

“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” she recalled. “And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L71Ec_0jYxy4DQ00
Jesse Grant / Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

“‘This opportunity might never come up again,’” she went on. “And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsiR4_0jYxy4DQ00
George Pimentel / WireImage

Well, after Damien admitted that Margot’s character kissing Brad’s would make for a great scene, he actually instructed her to “do it again” — something that Margot, who described the kiss as “just great,” was very pleased to hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcSVq_0jYxy4DQ00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ALBO_0jYxy4DQ00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Margot previously collaborated with Brad in the 2015 drama comedy The Big Short , and, more recently, in Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CZxh_0jYxy4DQ00
George Pimentel / WireImage

And the pair share a long-running friendship — Brad even enlisted Margot’s help with delivering his slightly awkward acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhXsS_0jYxy4DQ00
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

As you might recall, Brad had prepared to make a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from the royal family in order to spend more time in Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koOAT_0jYxy4DQ00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

But when he was suddenly unable to attend the ceremony, he asked Margot to deliver the speech on his behalf — the night before the big event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ap1yI_0jYxy4DQ00
Jeff Spicer / Jeff spicer / Getty Images

Reading Brad’s speech aloud from a piece of paper, Margot recited, “He says he is gonna name this [award] Harry because he's really excited about bringing it back to the States with him!” Funnily enough, Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law — who were sitting in the front row of the audience — chuckled at the little quip along with the rest of the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZohs_0jYxy4DQ00
BBC

But in recounting the night during a later appearance on Good Morning America , Margot — who had been nominated for two awards of her own — admitted she was so “panicked” about delivering Brad’s speech that she forgot to prepare any words herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDeoJ_0jYxy4DQ00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“The night before, he was like, ‘Can you do my speech for me? I can’t be there,’” she said. “I was so panicked about his speech that I didn’t even think about preparing one for myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQbAU_0jYxy4DQ00
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“I was up for two [awards],” she continued. “For both films in my category, and it wasn’t until I was on the way there that I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope I don’t win because I don’t have anything to say.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lkKs_0jYxy4DQ00
David Parry - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

