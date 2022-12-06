ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to the Ozarks

The holiday cheer was in the air in downtown Springfield as the annual Christmas parade kicked off. It was a dreary day, but that didn’t stop people from showing up. An annual Springfield holiday tradition that brings the community together. This year’s Christmas parade theme was “Hope for the Holidays.”
2022 Springfield Christmas Parade

Don’t miss all the amazing events happening in Downtown Springfield this holiday season including the Christmas Parade happening this weekend!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Live from Hotel Vandivort Part 1

Hotel Vandivort has always been a hot spot for brunch and they continue to draw the crowds! Check out everything they have to offer, plus their new fall menu!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
