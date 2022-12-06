Golden: Don't underestimate importance of win No. 9 for Texas' Steve Sarkisian

After finishing 5-7 in his debut season, Steve Sarkisian led Texas to an 8-4 mark in Year 2 with a ninth win possible in the Alamo Bowl against Washington.

Sarkisian is 13-11 in his first 24 games at Texas.

The numbers eight and nine are so close in value yet so far apart in the perception of a successful college football season.

For Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, it would mean the world to beat the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl for several reasons.

One, Washington was his first head coaching job, and to post a win over the school that took a chance on you as a young coach? Nice little feather in your cap.

But that pales in comparison with the importance of notching a ninth win in his second year at Texas. After the disastrous 5-7 debut, Sarkisian got back to work and did an admirable job of turning things around. As this writer predicted in August, the Horns finished 8-4 and put a better product on the field. Credit is due to the head coach for bringing in a solid recruiting class that included Kelvin Banks Jr., the best young left tackle in the country, and for hiring defensive guru Gary Patterson as a special assistant.

There’s something about that 9-4 mark that has a great ring to it, not only because it would signify the best season this program has experienced since the 2018 team won 10 and beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, but also because it would send a message to the rest of the Big 12, future opponents and potential game-changing recruits that Texas is a team on the rise.

Sure, TCU coach Sonny Dykes has already placed the Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff and won nearly as many games (12) in his first season as Sark has in two (13), but Longhorn Nation must take this important baby step and call it what it is: progress.

It won’t be easy since Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. figures to suit up after he announced his plans to return for another season in 2023. Add the possibility of Texas running back Bijan Robinson skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft — it would be the smart move — and the Horns won’t be at full strength for this one.

With that said, the Horns have enough firepower on both sides of the ball for a fifth straight bowl win — of course, they did not play in one in 2021 — and Sarkisian's best season since his 2014 USC team finished 9-4 with a Holiday Bowl win over Nebraska.

Compared with 2021, eight would be great. But in this case, nine would be divine.

Alabama didn’t belong in CFP: The College Football Playoff committee finally got it right. Two teams in the top four lost, but the decision was sensible, well thought out and, most important, correct.

Please spare me the Alabama arguments. They lost two games and had no business even attempting to make a claim on one of those coveted four spots.

Watching the national talking heads try to will the Crimson Tide into the CFP reminded us of the lightweights who sometimes have to visit the porcelain altar the morning after having a few too many. I seriously wanted to put my head inside a toilet and hurl due to the sheer ridiculousness of these Tide worshippers who insisted this extremely mortal Bama team deserved a spot ahead of one-loss teams Ohio State and TCU.

Even head coach Nick Saban took a turn at politicking for his team at halftime of the Big Ten championship game.

“The whole goal is to get the best teams in,” Saban said. “And what I would say to the committee, if we played any of these teams on the edge of getting in, would we be the underdog or would we be the favorite?”

And that’s why you don’t lose two games, Saint Nick. That’s why you don’t give up a 52-burger to Tennessee. That’s why you don’t lose to LSU. Shoot, if Texas cornerback Ryan Watts hadn’t come in too hot on his late blitz of Bama quarterback Bryce Young, that would have been another loss.

Thankfully, the CFP committee got it right, meaning the Sabanic worshippers will have to settle for a Sugar Bowl bid against No. 9 Kansas State.

And if they’re as good as Nick says they are, they will blow out the Wildcats and give his minions another reason to cry foul.

So be it. Don’t lose two next time.

Austin QBs Mayfield and Klubnik on opposite paths: Two local quarterbacks appear headed in opposite directions.

Nearly five seasons after he was selected with the top overall pick in the NFL draft, Lake Travis’ Baker Mayfield is out of a job after Carolina granted his request and released him Monday. Meanwhile, Westlake’s Cade Klubnik is poised to lead Clemson back to the top of the college football mountain after coming off the bench to guide the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC title game.

Mayfield’s release came a day after the San Francisco 49ers lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending broken foot in a win over Miami. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson also sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

Now, we don’t know if these teams — who are projected to make the playoffs — are interested in the Bake Show, but Mayfield is certainly one of the most experienced available guys out there. According to The Athletic, the Panthers had informed Mayfield he would be demoted to third string behind Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker after the Week 13 bye, prompting him to ask out.

The guess here is he will land somewhere, but his days as a franchise quarterback are in the rearview.

While Mayfield has question marks regarding his future, Klubnick, who replaced ineffective starter DJ Uiagalelei for the second time this season, is the present and future at the position for the Tigers after going 20-for-24 for 279 yards and one touchdown via air plus another on the ground against the Tar Heels.

Eight days after coach Dabo Swinney cost the team a possible CFP spot because he stuck too long with Uiagalelei, who went 8-for-29 in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina, Klubnik has been named the starter for the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

And Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal.

Just like the rest of us, he saw the handwriting on the wall.