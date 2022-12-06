Seccl, the Octopus-owned custodian and platform technology provider, has powered fintech pioneer GoHenry, with an API-powered Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. Seccl’s API-first technology allows parents using GoHenry to create a Junior ISA for their child (aged 6 to 15 years old) in less than one minute. They can contribute as little as £1 through automatic monthly contributions, opt for one-off payments or allow friends and family to contribute to a child’s GoHenry Junior ISA using giftlinks. GoHenry Junior ISA investments are managed by Vanguard and are FSCS protected up to the value of £85,000 (although this does not cover any decrease in value of your investment).

1 DAY AGO