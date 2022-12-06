Read full article on original website
Snowdrop Solutions’ Jacob Taewa on Transaction Data and Customer Demand
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we chat with Jacob Taewa, Account Manager at data intelligence company, Snowdrop Solutions, about the increase of customer demand in banking and why transaction data plays a causative role in that. Snowdrop has recently launched a new ‘green ESG tagging’ feature in collaboration with Rebellion Pay, that will allow banking customers to see whether the merchants they spend their money with are sustainable.
BMLL CEO Paul Humphrey Wins Harrington Starr Top 1% Leadership Award
We are delighted to announce that our CEO Paul Humphrey has won Harrington Starr’s Top 1% Leadership Award for 2022. The Top 1% Leadership Award is given to an individual that embodies the innovation, excellence and positivity that is synonymous with those at the peak of the financial services industry. An independent panel of judges selected BMLL CEO Paul Humphrey for his passion, conviction and vision, having led the company through two funding rounds to drive future product and geographical expansion, creating a firm that is expertly positioned for the future.
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on Payments Becoming Invisible
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke to Ravi Sharma, the Business Manager of a safety science company, UL Solutions, about the varied range of products and services the company provides, from testing and certification to advisory offerings, and their work in the payments space. For Sharma, payments are becoming more invisible, and that is where the scrupulous need for security comes in.
Manchester’s RiskSmart Becomes Tech Nation’s Rising Stars 5.0 City Winner
RiskSmart, the Manchester-based risk management company built to simplify risk for SMEs, today announces it is the winner of Tech Nation’s 5.0 Rising Star City Award. The rapidly growing start-up won the exclusive award, which commends rising and performing tech companies, from a pool of over 450 applicants. The...
OKQ8 Partners With Enfuce Around Card Issuing Modernisation, in Their Transformation Towards Sustainable Mobility
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing powerhouse, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s largest fuel companies, under transformation to become a leading brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the successful first launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card programme, as part of OKQ8’s larger modernisation of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.
KodyPay Partners With Adyen to Offer Embedded Finance Starting With Hospitality Sector
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced that it has partnered with KodyPay, the fully integrated ordering and payment platform for businesses. Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics and frictionless finance.
Communications and Strategy Firm Wachsman Bolsters European Presence With New Swiss Office
Strategic communications consultancy, Wachsman, a global communications specialist focusing on financial services, emerging technology, and digital assets, has opened its newest office in Geneva, Switzerland. The new location, Wachsman’s third in Europe and seventh worldwide, will reinforce the company’s leading position in the financial technology industry. “As a...
Sayata Announces EasyFirm – The Fastest Way To Get Five Firm Cyber Quotes For SMBs
Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the release of EasyFirm, a new offering developed for brokers to quickly secure bindable cyber insurance quotes on the spot. EasyFirm is a short form of additional cyber-related questions integrated into the Sayata...
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Digital Private Bank, Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), today announced that Alpian SA (“Alpian”), Switzerland’s first digital private bank, has gone live with core banking and payments services on Temenos Banking Cloud. The pioneering bank is running on Temenos Banking Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure to create an accessible offering that unifies...
TreviPay Acquires Apruve
TreviPay, a leader in global B2B payments and invoicing solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire payment platform Apruve. Apruve offers a robust suite of payment solutions for global enterprises that will complement and expand on TreviPay’s existing order-to-cash technology offerings, merchant invoicing solutions, and the geographical reach of TreviPay’s existing B2B networks. TreviPay has experienced unprecedented demand from global enterprise buyers and sellers resulting in 30% organic growth in 2022, and this acquisition furthers TreviPay’s plans to expand its order-to-cash technology offerings and B2B payment network. This acquisition builds on TreviPay’s recent purchase of Baton Financial Services.
EXCLUSIVE: “The Greatest Prize Yet?” – Louis Joubert, PPS and Deepankar Jha, Ruuky in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
The world of payments has met unprecedented challenges in recent years, but the rise of digital means there is still more to be done, and more to be won, say Louis Joubert from PPS and Ruuky’s Deepankar Jha. The world is facing howling economic headwinds brought about by a...
Abdul Naushad on Why SWIFT Needs to Partner with Fintechs
Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad discusses the evolution in payments infrastructure due to cross-border payments and what that means for legacy institutions like SWIFT. Naushad acknowledges that SWIFT plays an integral role in the ecosystem for banks and corporates, but advises that partnerships with new fintechs are invaluable when adapting to digital customer demands.
Nexo Continues Expansion of European Compliance, Wins Regulatory Approval in Poland
Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has announced its registration with the Ministry of Finance of Poland as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) in the country. This development in Poland builds on the crypto-native FinTech’s longstanding effort to grow the robustness of its compliance infrastructure and its recent registration as a Virtual Currency Operator with Italy’s Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM).
Bybit Announces DEX Integration
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced it has integrated decentralized exchange, ApeX Pro, onto its platform. The new service will be available immediately with Bybit users able to access the ApeX decentralized protocol from their Bybit account. The move will see ApeX Pro added to...
Indirect Lending Expected to be a Top Trend for Community Banks to Watch in 2023
Teslar Software, provider of lending process automation tools for community financial institutions, today shared commentary on what most significantly impacted the lending landscape in 2022 as well as the primary trends for community institutions to watch for in 2023. More community banks will embrace indirect lending to diversify portfolios and...
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
Klarpay AG builds a Cloud-Based Infrastructure to automate its services
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay...
Seccl powers GoHenry’s Junior ISA
Seccl, the Octopus-owned custodian and platform technology provider, has powered fintech pioneer GoHenry, with an API-powered Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. Seccl’s API-first technology allows parents using GoHenry to create a Junior ISA for their child (aged 6 to 15 years old) in less than one minute. They can contribute as little as £1 through automatic monthly contributions, opt for one-off payments or allow friends and family to contribute to a child’s GoHenry Junior ISA using giftlinks. GoHenry Junior ISA investments are managed by Vanguard and are FSCS protected up to the value of £85,000 (although this does not cover any decrease in value of your investment).
Cyber Security is Top IT Priority for the Finance and Banking Sector in 2023
A new report by leading providers of IT infrastructure, Softcat, offers an exclusive look at the tech investments the financial and banking sector is prioritising in the year ahead. The findings form part of a report based on the views of more than 1,800 customers in the UK and Ireland...
Bosonic Launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces an industry first in going live with Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian...
