Sedalia Police Reports For December 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Engineer for a call regarding domestic violence. Upon arrival, Officers gathered the necessary information to create a 12 hour log. Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at...
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 9th, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday afternoon, Morgan Augustus McVey, 24, of Blue Springs, came into the Pettis County Sheriff's Office to surrender for an arrest warrant. A warrant was confirmed for McVey with Pettis County Joint Communications. McVey had a Pettis County warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Speeding and Failure to Wear a Seat Belt. McVey was placed under arrest and escorted into the Pettis County Jail for booking, with bond set at $250 cash only.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured in Pettis County Crash
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 62-year-old Maria D. Cerritos Llanos of Sedalia, was at Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive just after 11 p.m., when Llanos pulled into the path of a westbound 2012 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Kiley L. Hedgpeth of Sweet Springs.
Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI
On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
Mora Resident Faces Weapons Charges
On Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, Mora, in the 30000 block of Highway M.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Pettis County Accident
Two people from Versailles were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 18-year-old Rachel I. Nolting of Versailles, was on Highway V, west of M Highway around 5:45 p.m., Friday, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
Help The Salvation Army Help 300 Pettis County Families This Christmas
My Uncle Brian passed away recently and one of the things we had to do as a family is notify the Salvation Army of his passing because every holiday season he worked for them as a bell ringer in the Chicago area. This holiday job of his went back decades,...
Sedalia Council Approves Fraud Prevention Policies
Sedalia City Council conducted business in 90 minutes during their public session Monday night at 2nd and Osage. Under Finance and Administration, Council approved an ordinance adopting a set of policies and procedures dealing with fraud prevention, detection and investigation involving the City. Mayor Andrew Dawson worked with staff to...
Edmiston Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero
Well, it's time again for another round of recognizing the good in our area with our Unsung Hero. This month's hero is a champion for animals in need - Lora Edmiston! Lora is a super busy lady, who runs Pawsibilities Are Endless, a cat rescue in Windsor. Here's what her nominator, Sue, had to say as to why she should get the honor:
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
Sedalia Shares What Their “Last Straw” Moments Were On The Job
Now I don't know about you guys, but this time of year makes me really grateful and reflective on what I have in my life. My Dad is great, my boyfriend is nice, my family are generally healthy, my friends are supportive, and my job is pretty awesome. Well, of course it has its moments like any other job, but... I've had some much, much worse jobs over the years. And I'm grateful for what I've got now, especially when I start to think back about the bad jobs, terrible co-workers, and unbearable bosses I've had in my youth.
The Claus’ will appear at Green Ridge Community Building This Saturday
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will appear at the Green Ridge Community Building from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Refreshments will be served at the event, sponsored by the Green Ridge Chamber of Commerce.
Parson Announces $2M Grant to UCM in Support of Ag Workforce Training
Governor Mike Parson announced a $2 million grant award for the University of Central Missouri from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) as part of a larger $20 million funding effort. Nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions were selected to provide high-demand career training for new and...
What Is Missouri’s Favorite Fast Food Chain? I Guess We Like Tacos!
Not that long ago, I posed a question to you all, and I asked you what fast food chain you wanted to see in Sedalia. There were quite a lot of responses. You can click HERE for that article and see some of the results. Many of you made your opinions heard.
Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS
Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state funded Early...
S-C HOSA Chapter Advances Heart Health
Smith-Cotton High School HOSA members conducted a "Heart Healthy" service project at Sedalia Middle School over the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. HOSA-Future Health Professionals is an organization for students interested in the medical field. Each day, S-C HOSA members met with fifth graders during their physical education...
Funding Available For Marketing Sports Tournaments, SATC Notes
The Sedalia Area Tourism Commission met Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Katy Depot Conference Room with eight members present. On motion by Erica Eisenmenger, seconded by Kyle Herrick, with all in favor, the summaries of action taken during January, April and May of 2021 were approved. Chuck...
I Went On a ‘Paca Picnic’ And It Was Everything I Wanted It To Be
Guys, I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for fun event ideas. Part of the reason for that is that I'm dating again, and I want to actually get out of the house these days. Totally against my normal sloth like nature, but hey. It is what it is. And it's surely boring to just go out to eat every Friday for a date night. So I'm always looking for interesting, weird, new, or just new to me stuff to do.
