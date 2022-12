TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for December 6, 2022: how to watch FIFA World Cup

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Jimmy V Classic

Doubleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Illinois vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Iowa vs. Duke — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Mercer — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

South Dakota at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Carlow at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Wabash at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Yale at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Temple — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

American at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at La Salle — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Boyce at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Montana Western at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

South Dakota State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

West Coast Baptist at Southern Utah — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Pepperdine — Bally Sports West/Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Lincoln (PA) at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Loyola Marymount at Oklahoma State – ESPN+, noon

Missouri-St. Louis at Illinois State — ESPN+, noon

Sam Houston at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 1 p.m.

Albany at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Dakota State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Virginia Tech at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

American at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Lewis at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola (New Orleans) at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Queens at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: SEC Championship — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Football: 2022 Awards — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Morocco vs. Spain — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Round of 16, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Portugal vs. Switzerland — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 9 a.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo, noon

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Season Review: 2022 — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 9: The Scoring Zone — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Sam Ryder — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

USGA Championship Season 2022 Year in Review — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Year End Review: 2022 — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinals

1st Game, Catena Arena, Ängelholm, Sweden

Rögle Ängelholm vs. Tappara Tampere — NHL Network, noon

1st Game, Skellefteå Kraft Arena, Skellefteå, Sweden

Skellefteå AIK vs. Frölunda Gothenburg — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Main Event: UFC 167: MacDonald vs. Lawler (11/16/2013) — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove: Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award and Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester — MLB Network, 5 p.m

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Draft Lottery — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Miami — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver — TNT/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA TV/WACY, 7:30 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 13 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at New Jersey — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa — Bally Sports West/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Midwest/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Florida/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet Ontario, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle — TSN2/RDS/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Anaheim/Montreal at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen and Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

The post TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for December 6, 2022: how to watch FIFA World Cup appeared first on Awful Announcing .