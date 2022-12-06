Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has called for a review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for her party’s nomination to run for president in two years, has taken aim at the state’s ties to China and claimed that they pose a national security threat. Last week, she banned TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from being used on state-owned devices. Noem’s office issued a statement saying she wants the South Dakota Investment Council, which oversees a $19 billion portfolio for the state’s pension fund and other trust funds, to review its investments for ties to Chinese companies within seven days.
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
KELOLAND TV
Where did money from Gov. Noem’s last budget address go?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During last year’s budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for state employees, saving 14% of the state budget in reserves, $200 million for workforce housing and another $100 million for child care among other priorities. Ahead of this...
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
mitchellnow.com
DWU employee named to Prairie Business 40 under 40 list
GRAND FORKS, N. D. — Prairie Business magazine recently announced 2022’s 40 Under 40 recipients. The annual awards honor young professionals in the Dakotas and western Minnesota, each under the age of 40. These nominees come from a wide variety of industries and backgrounds who have made significant impacts in their chosen professions and communities. They are business leaders, industry experts, executives, managers, nonprofit leaders and community trendsetters.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week
Select residents of Maine are poised to get payments of up to $500 that will be rolled out on the week of Dec. 12 to help alleviate pressures from ballooning heating costs. Assistance will be targeted to roughly 13,000 households with low-income Mainers aged 65 and older below 133% of the federal poverty line who collected a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced.
Iowa State Fair lemonade stand responds to being banned after accusations of underreporting sales
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand has been an Iowa State Fair staple for 70 years. But they may have served their last cold beverage. A letter sent to the vendor cites contract violations as the reason for the termination. Following an audit from the Iowa Department of Revenue, the stand was accused of underreporting sales—an allegation that the owner denies.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
abc27.com
This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now
Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
