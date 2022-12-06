CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA-WINA -The Virginia Football team took a big step forward on Wednesday holding their inaugural ‘Career Kickoff’ event at the John Paul Jones Arena. Forty businesses, including the Charlottesville Radio Group participated in the career fair where UVA Football players had a chance to network with and be interviewed by business owners in the community. Several prominent UVA Football alums were in attendance as well including Shawn Moore, Barry Word and Matt Schaub. The event was organized by Cavalier Futures and organization that assists UVA student athletes with NIL opportunities. Doug Duenkel is a part of the UVA Football Alumni Club and a board member of Cavalier Futures; he described the event on the WINA Morning News:

