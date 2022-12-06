ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Football holds the first annual ‘Career Kickoff’ event at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA-WINA -The Virginia Football team took a big step forward on Wednesday holding their inaugural ‘Career Kickoff’ event at the John Paul Jones Arena. Forty businesses, including the Charlottesville Radio Group participated in the career fair where UVA Football players had a chance to network with and be interviewed by business owners in the community. Several prominent UVA Football alums were in attendance as well including Shawn Moore, Barry Word and Matt Schaub. The event was organized by Cavalier Futures and organization that assists UVA student athletes with NIL opportunities. Doug Duenkel is a part of the UVA Football Alumni Club and a board member of Cavalier Futures; he described the event on the WINA Morning News:
State AG appoints firm to review UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 –Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct an external review of the events surrounding the Nov. 13 shooting on University of Virginia Grounds that took the lives of three students and left two others wounded. William Burck...
Investigative Journalist Courteney Stuart

The host of WINA’s Charlottesville Right Now discusses the hiring of the new Charlottesville Police Chief and more. UVA Economics Professor Ed Burton discusses his forecast for 2023 and more. Emily Kilroy discusses the annual budget, five year financial plan and compensation for law enforcement and first responders in...
