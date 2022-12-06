ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants’ OL Roy Mbaeteka learning harsh lessons about life in the NFL

Roy Mbaeteka has received quite the NFL education this year. Mbaeteka, who had never played football, signed with the Giants in April after first being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora at a tryout camp in Nigeria. Over the summer, the 22-year-old Mbaeteka learned how to put on football pads....
Giants news, 12/9: Saquon Barkley injury, more headlines

When it was his turn to face the media on Thursday Kafka was, of course, asked whether or not he had confidence in the players he coaches. “I’m very confident in the skill group, quarterback, running back,” Kafka said. “The skilled positions have done a great job, and my confidence is high on that group.”
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
A few quick thoughts

1) There is a real good chance that this year's version of the Eagles will win both games but wait until Next Year!. 2) The Scottish Hammer will do for now but assuming that he is innocent, I'd really like to see what Arazia could do. 3) Put Gates at...
Big Blue View mailbag: Quarterback stuff, NYG offense, and a punting question

Let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and see what New York Giants questions we can answer in advance of a Week 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Edwin Gommers asks: Let’s assume for a second that in the upcoming draft the Giants are looking for a QB. As you’ve covered the Giants for a long time, based on what they’ve done at the position over the years and what the organization might look for in a QB, who do you think are the Top 3 QBs on their board in order of preference?
Saquon Barkley reflects on being the Giants’ Man of The Year and looks forward to the Eagles

The week leading up to the New York Giants first game against the Philadelphia Eagles has been a big one for running back Saquon Barkley. Obviously, the Giants are preparing for a big game against a division rival — a game in which Barkley is expected to play a central role. If the Giants want to beat the 11-1 Eagles, Barkley is going to need to have a big game.
Giants’ Xavier McKinney uncertain to return this season

Xavier McKinney, out since suffering a left hand injury while vacationing in Cabo during the bye week, got the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday, though, that he is uncertain whether McKinney will be able to play again this season. “I don’t want...
Wink Martindale on Xavier McKinney, Azeez Ojulari, Jalen Hurts, more

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been the focus of some media attention this week as he got the pins removed from his surgically repaired left hand. What inquiring minds want to know is whether or not the talented safety will play again this season. Giants defensive coordinator Wink...
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants Week 14 game against the Eagles

The 7-4-1 New York Giants will host their third NFC East foe in three weeks when the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles come to town in Week 14. The Eagles looked beatable after their stunning Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders and 17-16 scare against the Indianapolis Colts. But since then they’ve gotten back on track with a convincing win over the Packer and an absolute dismantling of the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders at Rams: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

With the playoffs just a few weeks away, there might not be two teams on trajectories as opposite as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders have won three straight games by razor-thin margins behind an incredible connection between Derek Carr and Davante Adams. The Rams have lost six games in a row, and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are both sidelined with injuries.
