It's been just under two weeks, and Princeton and Pontiac are meeting for another tourney title. This one is for the Colmone Classic at Hall High School Saturday night at 7:30. The Tigers got to the Championship game by defeating St. Bede, Rock Falls and Marquette. Pontiac entered the key game with wins over Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Putnam County. Will Pontiac have new tricks to show Princeton...or will it end up being a yawner just like the “Dean Riley” tourney championship was?

PONTIAC, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO