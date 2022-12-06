ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.

