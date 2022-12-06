Read full article on original website
247Sports
How did Maryland football's 2021 transfer departures fare at their new schools this season?
The transfer portal has taken over college football and Maryland has been far from immune, posting some of the highest outgoing transfer numbers in the country over the last few years, but it has not caught coach Mike Locksley off-guard. "The transfer portal is a good thing for both players...
Bay Net
Annapolis Lottery Player Wins $50,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000. He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win. The 57-year-old...
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Ryken Teachers Named 2022 Archdiocese Of Washington Novice, Veteran Teachers Of The Year
Congratulations to Stephanie Bolin, 2022 Archdiocese of Washington Veteran Teacher of the Year. Our 2022 Archdiocese of Washington Veteran Teacher of the Year is Stephanie Bolin, as selected by the faculty and staff of St. Mary’s Ryken. Mrs. Bolin, who leads the English department, is in her eighth year as a teacher at St. Mary’s Ryken and is a 2010 SMR graduate. She was also our Novice Teacher of the Year in 2016.
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Turgeon's advice, bringing his own refs, biggest surprise about UMD fans
During an interview Thursday with JP Finlay and Brian Mitchell on 106.7 The Fan, Kevin Willard was asked what he learned from Maryland's first defeat of the season, a road loss at Wisconsin during which the Badgers played their usual physical style of basketball. "You know, maybe bring our own...
severnaparkvoice.com
Longtime Severna Park Educator And Drama Advisor Retires
For the newly retired Angie Germanos — a teacher for 42 years — her impact on students throughout her numerous roles is immeasurable. Germanos got her start at Chesapeake High School, teaching French and Russian for 17 years. She next served for two years as an itinerant world language connections teacher at nine North County elementary schools that fed into North County High School in Anne Arundel County.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Flying High In The Navy
A Severna Park native is making his childhood dreams come true. Lieutenant Junior Grade Zach St. Lawrence, a 2013 Severna Park High School graduate, was commissioned into the Navy two years ago. “I joined the Navy because I always wanted to serve my country,” St. Lawrence said. "It was my...
Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Ocean City Today
‘Sustainable Communities’ named
(Dec. 9, 2022) The State of Maryland has announced three new Sustainable Communities, and one of them is located on the lower Eastern Shore. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced last month that Pittsville in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland’s newest Sustainable Communities.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf in Charles County is well-known for having one of the most extensive commercial and residential communities in Southern Maryland. If you're looking for a fun-filled but cozy experience with your kids, this ranch-style community in a stunning residential area is the perfect place. As one of the most historic...
Bay Net
The Classic Theatre Of Maryland Debuts Their Production Of White Christmas
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Back in 2013, professional New York actor, dancer, and singer Sally Boyett decided to found The Classic Theatre of Maryland (CTM) to help educate private schooled and homeschooled children in the wonderful ways of theatre. What began as a nonprofit in the basement of an office...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Bay Net
Firefighters Responding To A Structure Fire In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a structure fire that took place this afternoon in Great Mills. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on December 10, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Charles Way for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews located a single-story...
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
ggwash.org
The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park
Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
WYFF4.com
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on Oct. 31 in the Woodmore CDP of Prince George's...
