Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony
Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
Hawley and Albany Both Advance to the Texas High School Football State Finals
Huge congrats to the Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions for advancing to the Texas high school football state finals. Both teams will be headed to AT&T Stadium for their final game of the season in hopes of hoisting up a state championship trophy. Hawley got to the big dance...
3 Texas football players that are expected to opt out of Alamo Bowl
A major question surrounding the Alamo Bowl for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian had to do with the potential opt-outs among the upperclassmen on this team. There are at least a few upperclassmen for Texas that were likely to opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
KSAT 12
🏈 WATCH at 7: Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a playoff game between Boerne and Tyler Chapel Hill this Friday at the Alamodome as part of Big Game Coverage. The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the game...
Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Return For 7th Year
The current college football landscape allows for some extended stays. On Wednesday, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced his return for a seventh — yes, seventh — year with the Roadrunners football program. He announced his decision during a press conference yesterday morning. In doing so, he also unveiled...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four fantastic steakhouses in Texas that have really good online reviews and are highly praised for their food.
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
If you're itching for another victory just be sure to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays as they're playing some of their best football at this point of the season, or maybe help a Central Texas resident celebrate their $1 million lottery win?
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers occasionally, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Texas? Have you ever tried any of these restaurants? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to try their food, if they happen to live close by? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spots in Texas too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and are craving a burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations so definitely leave your go-to places in the comments.
devinenews.com
Roy Edward Walters
ROY EDWARD WALTERS was born December 11, 1948. He passed away December 2, 2022 at the age of 73. Roy was a 1967 graduate of Sam Houston High School. He attended Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 142 trade school and worked as a pipefitter for 42 years. Roy married his high school sweetheart, Roberta, in 1969. They were married for 53 years and were blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
Was this your ticket? $475K winning Texas Lottery ticket sold just outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in Texas is more than likely rooting for TCU quarterback Max Duggan to not only win the Heisman Trophy but also the College Football Playoff and someone in Texas is trying to get the winning started early in the form of a lottery victory. The...
Body of Texas college student Aamir Ali found at Canyon Lake
The student went missing while camping with friends.
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
