San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony

Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
BOERNE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Cuero falls in semis for second straight year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
WIMBERLEY, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Return For 7th Year

The current college football landscape allows for some extended stays. On Wednesday, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced his return for a seventh — yes, seventh — year with the Roadrunners football program. He announced his decision during a press conference yesterday morning. In doing so, he also unveiled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four fantastic steakhouses in Texas that have really good online reviews and are highly praised for their food.
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers occasionally, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised for their food and service.
TEXAS STATE
devinenews.com

Roy Edward Walters

ROY EDWARD WALTERS was born December 11, 1948. He passed away December 2, 2022 at the age of 73. Roy was a 1967 graduate of Sam Houston High School. He attended Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 142 trade school and worked as a pipefitter for 42 years. Roy married his high school sweetheart, Roberta, in 1969. They were married for 53 years and were blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
LYTLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

