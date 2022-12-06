Read full article on original website
Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams
Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals have finalized a two-year contract, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever
The Match 2022: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
It won't have the venom of Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods, but The Match featuring Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas should have stellar golf.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
