North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Duke basketball threatening program record on defense
If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
UK basketball signees Reed Sheppard, Justin Edwards to face off Sunday at Freedom Hall
A pair of future teammates for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball squad is scheduled to battle each other at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Freedom Hall. Reed Sheppard’s North Laurel High School squad will face Justin Edwards’ Imhotep Charter from Philadelphia in the showcase game of the Play-By-Play Classic.
USC's Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
USC's Caleb Williams claimed the 2022 Heisman Trophy, edging Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett for the top individual honor in college football Saturday in New York.
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
LOOK: Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz holds sign trolling Kansas basketball over NCAA violations
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program. In...
Murray and Georgetown host Syracuse
Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits the Syracuse Orange after Brandon Murray scored 20 points in Georgetown's 75-68 win against the Siena Saints. The Orange have gone 3-2 in home games. Syracuse is sixth in the ACC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Ole Miss Basketball Game Nine Opponent Preview: Valparaiso Crusaders
Our basketball preview continues this week with the Ole Miss Rebels ninth game of the season.
Kenny Payne's Message to Fans Amid Winless Start: 'I Want True Louisville Fans'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In case you have been living under a rock for the last month, the Louisville men's basketball program hasn't exactly had the best start to their 2022-23 season. And by that, I mean they're making an early case as one of the worst high-major squads in D1 college hoops history.
Notre Dame loses one of their 2023 running back commitments
Something had to give, as the Irish just accepted their 27th commitment of the class yesterday when Virginia athlete Brandyn Hillman announced his commitment. It left many, including myself, how many players Marcus Freeman would ultimately sign in the 2023 cycle. Things have a way of working out and that’s...
Adon Shuler Was Steady All Along, Now He's Ready For His Notre Dame Chapter
Despite major offers as a senior, Adon Shuler remained firm in his pledge to Notre Dame
Husker defender announces he's coming back after brief portal visit
Remember during this crazy season that a player who enters the portal isn't always necessarily transferring. Usually he is, but exceptions do pop up. One popped up Friday morning in Nebraska's favor, as Jimari Butler announced he intends to stay with the Husker program after entering the portal just two days ago.
Top College Basketball Picks Today: Best Bets for Big Ten Basketball on Thursday, December 8
It’s a condensed Thursday slate of college hoops, but there is some marquee matchups littered across the country with five of the eight games featuring teams that are in the Big Ten or PAC-12. Of course, we have you covered with a handful of bets to get you through...
Montana State vs. St. Thomas (MN) odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 8 predictions from proven model
The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Max Worthington Arena in a non-conference college basketball matchup. Montana State is 4-5 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Tommies are 7-3 overall and 1-3 on the road. St. Thomas plays in the Summit League, while Montana State represents the Big Sky.
