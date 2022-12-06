ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
NOLA.com

For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD

Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy