Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent
Sinema said in a tweet Friday that she was declaring her "independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent." Sinema, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have been wild cards for Democrats since the party gained narrow control of the Senate from Republicans in 2020.
Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify at U.S. House Hearing on Tuesday
Crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services committee, after CNBC reported that Representative Maxine Waters would not be pursuing a subpoena. Bankman-Fried also sparred with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, telling him that he'd "won." FTX's implosion left millions of creditors without their funds, and...
