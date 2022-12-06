Pitt Opens as Underdogs to UCLA With Personnel Questions Swirling

Oddsmakers favor the Bruins over the Pitt Panthers in the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be without at least two starters in the 89th Sun Bowl against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins and oddsmakers have noticed.

The Panthers, who will travel to El Paso without recently transferred starting quarterback Kedon Slovis and injured star defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, are six-point underdogs to the Bruins according to Circa Sports. They set the line on the point total at 57.5.

UCLA has some roster questions of their own to sort out. Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has not said publicly whether or not he will play. Neither has running back Zach Charbonnet or receiver Jake Bobo, two more Bruins with NFL futures.

With final exams at UCLA ongoing this week, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said he will not talk about who will play or not until those are over. They are scheduled to practice for the first time since their last week of the regular season this weekend.

What's more, Kelly's defensive coordinator Bill McGovern didn't coach the final five games of the season while dealing with a health issue, according to the LA Times . He has been back at the facility and at practice recently, but whether or not he will coach the Sun Bowl remains to be seen.

