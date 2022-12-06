ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pitt Opens as Underdogs to UCLA With Personnel Questions Swirling

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yltv_0jYxtrKj00

Oddsmakers favor the Bruins over the Pitt Panthers in the Sun Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be without at least two starters in the 89th Sun Bowl against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins and oddsmakers have noticed.

The Panthers, who will travel to El Paso without recently transferred starting quarterback Kedon Slovis and injured star defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, are six-point underdogs to the Bruins according to Circa Sports. They set the line on the point total at 57.5.

UCLA has some roster questions of their own to sort out. Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has not said publicly whether or not he will play. Neither has running back Zach Charbonnet or receiver Jake Bobo, two more Bruins with NFL futures.

With final exams at UCLA ongoing this week, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said he will not talk about who will play or not until those are over. They are scheduled to practice for the first time since their last week of the regular season this weekend.

What's more, Kelly's defensive coordinator Bill McGovern didn't coach the final five games of the season while dealing with a health issue, according to the LA Times . He has been back at the facility and at practice recently, but whether or not he will coach the Sun Bowl remains to be seen.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Falls Short of Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Pitt Picks up Commitment from 2023 QB Ty Diffenbach

Pitt Offers Top Transfer Portal WR Dante Cehpas

Pitt Lands Boston College Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec

Pitt Players Call Out Kedon Slovis for Transfer Decision

Kedon Slovis Transfer Breaks Door Wide Open for Pitt to Land Phil Jurkovec

Report: Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
739
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy