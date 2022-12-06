ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

16-year-old injured after shots fired into west Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot overnight while he slept when someone fired gunshots into a home in the Hilltop area, police said. Columbus police said officers went to the home in the 300 block of South Warren Avenue around 4 a.m. Investigators said the 16-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving

Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Family Displaced By Fire

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man killed in I-670 crash identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 670 near Leonard Avenue early Friday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they received a report of a crash around 3:15 a.m. Anthony Williams was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the left...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman shot while driving in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after she was shot in the Hilltop while driving to a friend's house Tuesday afternoon. Police said a 1-year-old baby boy and his father were also in the car. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. along West Broad Street near North...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Free holiday drone light show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
COLUMBUS, OH

