Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old injured after shots fired into west Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot overnight while he slept when someone fired gunshots into a home in the Hilltop area, police said. Columbus police said officers went to the home in the 300 block of South Warren Avenue around 4 a.m. Investigators said the 16-year-old...
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving
Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
WHIZ
Family Displaced By Fire
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
Police: Man killed in I-670 crash identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 670 near Leonard Avenue early Friday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they received a report of a crash around 3:15 a.m. Anthony Williams was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the left...
WSYX ABC6
Road rage incidents worry police after man shot, critically injured, on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives said they are noticing an increase in violence on Central Ohio highways. That comes after a Friday incident in which a man was shot while driving on I-70 eastbound near the Alum Creek exit ramp. Police said the incident was a case of road rage.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman injured when NYC taxi crashed into crowd dies months after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meisha Wallace, a native of Columbus, was on a girls' trip to New York City in June 2022 when a taxi jumped a curb and crashed into a group of people. Wallace spent months in the hospital after the crash and on Nov. 30, died...
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
WSYX ABC6
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
WSYX ABC6
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
WSYX ABC6
Woman shot while driving in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after she was shot in the Hilltop while driving to a friend's house Tuesday afternoon. Police said a 1-year-old baby boy and his father were also in the car. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. along West Broad Street near North...
WSYX ABC6
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
Coroner rules 4-year-old Columbus girl's drowning death accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a 4-year-old girl who was found in a retention pond in north Columbus earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near...
Comments / 0