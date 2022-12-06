ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia

By Zachary Farwell
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue.

An ABC 17 News crew at the scene was told firefighters were waiting for the fire marshal and couldn't talk about what happened. More information about the fire wasn't immediately available.

ABC 17 News will update this story and our newscasts once more details are released.

