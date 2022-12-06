Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
purewow.com
Spiral Sweet Potato Skillet with Rosemary Brown Sugar Streusel
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s the perfect balance of sweet, savory and easy to make. Let’s mix up the usual holiday side dishes,...
Food: Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions
As the mercury dips and snow and ice making conditions outside less inviting, a warm and welcoming meal inside can be just what the doctor ordered. This recipe for “Jalapeño […]
The Daily South
Baked Brie With Pomegranate And Pistachios
Who doesn’t love a warm, melty baked Brie appetizer for the holidays? While many recipes call for wrapping a whole wheel of Brie in puff pastry, this recipe gives you a break by skipping the wrapping all together and topping the cheese with a sweet-tart mixture of honey- and orange-spiked pomegranate juice, pomegranate seeds (technically called arils), and crunchy, festive pistachios.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
shugarysweets.com
Rugelach Cookie Recipe
Rugelach has a rich cream cheese dough and a sweet fruity and nutty filling that gets rolled into crescent shapes and baked until flaky and delicious!. If you love cream cheese cookie doughs, our sugar cookie cut out recipe is the BEST. Holds it’s shape and tastes amazing. Or give our simple kolachky recipe a try next.
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
therecipecritic.com
Potsticker Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Potsticker sauce is easy to make at home and is the perfect dipping sauce for potstickers or any Asian appetizer! This delicious sauce is salty, and tangy, and has a touch of sweetness to balance out the flavors.
fox56news.com
Honey roasted shrimp, spinach artichoke bites
2 lbs. extra large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and patted dry. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the honey, melted butter, paprika, cayenne, salt, pepper, and garlic. Add the shrimp and toss to coat. Divide onto two large baking sheets and roast for 6-8 minutes, until shrimp are pink and cooked through. They will continue to cook as they rest or sit on the hot sheet pan, so be careful not to overcook.
Meaty Rotel Queso Dip Recipe
There are few appetizers more satisfying than a hot dip. This recipe for meaty Rotel queso is the perfect snack to serve with tortilla chips. and enjoy during a football game or a party. The dip is filled with thick, melted Velveeta cheese, and it also features chunks of chorizo, making it even more filling. Add a can of Rotel with tomatoes and green chilies, and this trio of ingredients meshes so well together, that you'll be making this dip time and time again.
Healthy Recipe: Ginger-Poached Pears
Chinese medicine says that pears are cooling to the body — a good thing if going through either chemo or radiation. Poached fruit is also much easier to digest than raw and safer to eat during treatment. These very simple ginger-poached pears make a wonderful dessert or a refreshing breakfast treat when paired with thick Greek yogurt. The pears don’t have to be perfectly ripe for this to be delicious. If they’re not, just up the sugar a little — or use honey, but this can take away from the taste of the pears. For more chemo friendly dessert recipes take a look at some of these Sweet Treats.
Comments / 0