Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Matt Rhule keeps Donovan Raiola on as Huskers offensive line coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donovan Raiola will stay on the Huskers’ coaching staff. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule named Raiola, who was hired last year, as the team’s offensive line coach on Friday. Raiola has experience in the NFL, helping coach the Chicago Bears offensive line for...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision

Another Nebraska player plans on transferring. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 21 Creighton

BYU Basketball’s in Las Vegas Saturday night to take on a top-25 opponent in the Creighton Bluejays. The BYU Cougars last played on Wed. against UVU, and lost to them for the second year in a row. The final score was, 75-60. It was also the second game in a row BYU’s lost. The Cougars’ record is now 5-5.
PROVO, UT
KSNB Local4

Huskers Blow By Badgers, 82-54

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday

A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
LINCOLN, NE
kios.org

UNL Makes Rare Move Of Removing Tenured Faculty Member

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is making a rare move. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the board voted unanimously on Friday to fire a tenured faculty member for the first time in a decade. Julie Stone, an associate professor at UNL's biochemistry department, was criticized by other faculty for lacking quote-unquote "professional competence". A complaint was filed by NU president Ted Carter. Firing a tenured faculty member is considered to be an extraordinary step in academia. A colleague who supported Stone asked the regents at Friday's meeting to consider the long-term implications, claiming it would send a red flag to faculty in Nebraska and elsewhere.
LINCOLN, NE
