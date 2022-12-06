Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting news: Big weekend, QB transfer, more
For the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there really hasn’t been a weekend as big as they one they are about to engage in. Especially when you consider this is going to be the first big recruiting weekend under Matt Rhule. Right at the top of the list of big...
klkntv.com
Matt Rhule keeps Donovan Raiola on as Huskers offensive line coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donovan Raiola will stay on the Huskers’ coaching staff. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule named Raiola, who was hired last year, as the team’s offensive line coach on Friday. Raiola has experience in the NFL, helping coach the Chicago Bears offensive line for...
Husker247 Podcast: A new defensive coordinator and a bunch of OVs
It’s a big recruiting edition of the Husker247 podcast as the first half of the episode features Mike Schaefer and Michael Bruntz, before 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins joins to talk about Matt Rhule’s recruiting, new commit Brice Turner and several of Nebraska’s weekend visitors. Despite the heavy...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has his new defensive coordinator
The biggest piece of the Nebraska football coaching staff puzzle that was yet to be placed, has officially been placed. The Huskers finally have their defensive coordinator and it’s safe to say that not many fans saw this particular name coming. According to Pete Thamel, Matt Rhule has landed...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule will ‘flip Nebraska a lot quicker’ than expected, according to rival coach
New Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule certainly has his work cut out for him. However, there is at least one opposing coach who believes that the former Baylor and Temple coach will turn around the Huskers much quicker than his normal 3-year-plan. The recent comments by Texas Tech head...
Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision
Another Nebraska player plans on transferring. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Myles Farmer plea, College Football Playoffs, more
While most of Nebraska Cornhuskers news these days is about Matt Rhule, his staff, and his recruiting, there’s some less fun news around Husker land these days. That’s because Myles Farmer filed a plea on Wednesday officially claiming he was not guilty of DUI and an illegal lane change.
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 21 Creighton
BYU Basketball’s in Las Vegas Saturday night to take on a top-25 opponent in the Creighton Bluejays. The BYU Cougars last played on Wed. against UVU, and lost to them for the second year in a row. The final score was, 75-60. It was also the second game in a row BYU’s lost. The Cougars’ record is now 5-5.
KSNB Local4
Huskers Blow By Badgers, 82-54
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
North Platte Telegraph
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
You can find UNL graduates at the top of their field in TV, literature and business. Here are a few famous alums.
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday
A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
klkntv.com
Another Nebraska bank joins search for loan repayment after Lincoln man’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three more financial institutions, one in Nebraska and two in Iowa, are joining what could be Nebraska’s largest-ever bank fraud case. More than 20 other banks are looking for repayment on business loans taken out by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. The problem for the...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
kios.org
UNL Makes Rare Move Of Removing Tenured Faculty Member
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is making a rare move. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the board voted unanimously on Friday to fire a tenured faculty member for the first time in a decade. Julie Stone, an associate professor at UNL's biochemistry department, was criticized by other faculty for lacking quote-unquote "professional competence". A complaint was filed by NU president Ted Carter. Firing a tenured faculty member is considered to be an extraordinary step in academia. A colleague who supported Stone asked the regents at Friday's meeting to consider the long-term implications, claiming it would send a red flag to faculty in Nebraska and elsewhere.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6