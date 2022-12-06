Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas Senator announces plans to resign
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
Kevin Johnson's Final Words Before Missouri Execution
Johnson, 37, was sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood officer William McEntee.
Execution Day for man who killed Mo. police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Eric Schmitt’s office did not keep travel records after 2020, raising transparency concerns
“The idea that third parties, corporations, or interest groups would be allowed to secretly pay for official travel and accommodations of state officials raises serious questions that only transparency can answer,” said transparency attorney Mark Pedroli.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Man who murdered police officer in 2005 has been executed in Missouri
Kevin Johnson -- a death row inmate who was convicted in the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer but claimed racial bias in his prosecution -- was executed Tuesday night by lethal injection.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
WIBW
Kansas Supreme Court affirms felony conviction for man who led 2020 chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a felony conviction for a man who led a 2020 chase in Haysville. In the matter of Appeal No. 122,557: State of Kansas v. Ryan M. Berkstresser, the Kansas Supreme Court says it reversed a Court of Appeals decision and affirmed Berkstresser’s conviction for felony flee or attempt to elude a police officer.
KMOV
Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson
(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
2 Kansas high schools investigate after students accused of taunting basketball team with Black baby doll, racist chants
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school’s basketball team. Topeka High School’s team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to student, staff illnesses
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is known for its bell ringers, but photojournalist Bert Harry found one who's focused on making music. Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business.
Biden picks assistant Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor as next U.S. attorney in Kansas
In Jackson County, Kate Brubacher led anti-violence initiatives and was part of the prosecutor team that helped exonerate Kevin Strickland.
WIBW
Kansas High Court to hear conviction appeal of man found with meth in Riley Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a conviction appeal of a man found with methamphetamine in his bedroom in Riley Co. The Kansas Supreme Court says that it will hear an appeal in the case State of Kansas v. Shameke Caesar Strong, a case that stems from Riley Co., in its Dec. 12 - 14 docket.
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Federal judge rejects woman’s request to attend father’s execution in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge rejected a request from a 19-year-old Missouri woman to attend her father’s execution on Tuesday in Missouri. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled that a state law barring Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey from being present because of her age is constitutional, WDAF-TV reported.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Kansas high schools launch probe after students allegedly direct racial slurs at basketball team
During the contest several students hurled racial slurs and offensive language at the visiting basketball team's players, according to some of the athletes.
WIBW
SNCO Commissioners approve Sherwood Wastewater project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved work on a new pump station near Lake Sherwood. The Commission approved a contract for Emcon, Inc. out of Berryton, Kansas, for the project. They say the replacement/rehabilitation project for the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment System, including the $3.9 million contract for Emcon,...
WIBW
Topeka public schools holds annual EL Family Winter Party
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka public schools held it’s annual English Learners Family Winter Party Thursday evening at the Quinton Heights Welcome Center. It’s a night dedicated to the English-learning families in the district, filled with food and raffle prizes. More importantly, it’s a way for the school district to show them the resources available to them.
Comments / 0