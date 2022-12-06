ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Supreme Court affirms felony conviction for man who led 2020 chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a felony conviction for a man who led a 2020 chase in Haysville. In the matter of Appeal No. 122,557: State of Kansas v. Ryan M. Berkstresser, the Kansas Supreme Court says it reversed a Court of Appeals decision and affirmed Berkstresser’s conviction for felony flee or attempt to elude a police officer.
KANSAS STATE
KMOV

Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson

(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

2 Kansas high schools investigate after students accused of taunting basketball team with Black baby doll, racist chants

Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school’s basketball team. Topeka High School’s team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas schools close due to student, staff illnesses

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is known for its bell ringers, but photojournalist Bert Harry found one who's focused on making music. Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

SNCO Commissioners approve Sherwood Wastewater project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved work on a new pump station near Lake Sherwood. The Commission approved a contract for Emcon, Inc. out of Berryton, Kansas, for the project. They say the replacement/rehabilitation project for the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment System, including the $3.9 million contract for Emcon,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka public schools holds annual EL Family Winter Party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka public schools held it’s annual English Learners Family Winter Party Thursday evening at the Quinton Heights Welcome Center. It’s a night dedicated to the English-learning families in the district, filled with food and raffle prizes. More importantly, it’s a way for the school district to show them the resources available to them.
TOPEKA, KS

