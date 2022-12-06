Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the 'Shoe this summer
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coach
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman voting
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most "Sinful Cities in America"
16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Police: Teens fire shots at homeowner after vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of teens fired shots at a woman who was chasing them after police said the teens were caught vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus on Friday. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Oaks Shadow Drive in the Preserve neighborhood around 7:33 p.m. A...
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting outside of indoor soccer facility in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a indoor soccer facility last Friday. Dash camera video shows a chaotic scene as officers arrived at the facility located on Weaver Court North around 1 a.m. Hilliard Police Chief Mike...
Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
Deputy rescues man trapped in his car that drove into a Hilliard pond
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a man who was trapped in his car that was in a pond Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, Patrol Deputy Erik Thacker responded to a 911 call for help on a car that was in a pond along Alton Darby Creek […]
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
Columbus – I-70 Shut Down After Person Shot While Driving
Columbus – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate in Downtown Columbus. Accoridng to police, around 12:48 pm on Friday a person was shot while traveling on 70 East around the Livingston Ave area. The driver after being shot exited the freeway and called for help.
14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
$20,000 worth of equipment, cash stolen from Brewery District bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular Brewery District bar and music venue was targeted by thieves who reportedly got away with about $20,000 worth of stolen property and cash. Double Happiness at 482 S. Front Street was vandalized between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page created two days ago.
UPDATE – Man Claimed to Be, “Chased By Devil” Arrested for Being Public Nuisance in Circleville
Circleville – A man who was knocking on doors in the early morning hours of 12/04/22 had multiple calls made on him before he was finally arrested and transported to the local prison. According to the Circleville Police department, on 12/04/22 offers first ran into Tanner Kingery at the...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured during a shooting in north Columbus Thursday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Marland Drive North off Morse Road around 6:40 p.m. Arriving officers found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Evening Forecast: December 10, 2022. Evening...
One Killed, One Injured in Perry Co. Accident
A fatal accident took place in Perry County Friday afternoon. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said that 19-year-old Victoria Carpenter, of New Lexington, was traveling north on Township Road 128 in Perry County when she lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
