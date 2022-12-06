ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington man faces DUI, assault charge after allegedly causing a wreck, fighting police

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A Lexington man was charged with DUI on Monday after causing and fleeing an accident on New Circle Road, according to court documents.

Seth Beckham, 30, is facing charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with an expired license, failure to maintain required insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to court records. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to court documents, Beckham was observed walking away from the scene of an accident on New Circle Road and Trade Center Drive early afternoon Monday. The crash left one vehicle flipped over , according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

An officer caught up to Beckham at the Speedway gas station at Liberty and New Circle roads but Beckham was uncooperative with officers, according to court documents. He resisted arrest and fought with officers.

One of the officers suffered a hand injury while making the arrest, according to court documents. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the officer’s injury was minor.

Officers noticed a smell of alcohol on Beckham’s breath as well as bloodshot and watery eyes, according to court documents. Officers at the jail weren’t able to do a field sobriety test on Beckham because he was combative.

Jail records list that Beckham is being held without a bond.

Beckham and the other driver involved in the accident were uninjured, according to Anderson.

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service.

